Eagles Starter Provides Injury Update: 15 Players Listed

Starting tight end Dallas Goedert remains on injured reserve with a bum shoulder. He isn’t eligible to return to action until Week 15 when the Philadelphia Eagles travel to Chicago for a pre-Christmas showdown on December 18.

Goedert was hurt on a controversial facemask that went uncalled against Washington. Moving on … the 6-foot-5, 256-pounder has been strolling around the locker room without a sling on his injured left shoulder in recent days. There is a strong feeling he’s on schedule to make it back against the Bears.

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia, the actual diagnosis is a “fracture to the glenoid bone,” which is the shallow socket in the shoulder blade where the humerus rests. Goedert is pushing hard to get back out on the field, adding that he told general manager Howie Roseman not to put him on injured reserve in the first place. All signs point to a swift recovery.

“I want to put some positive vibes out there but I feel really good,” Goedert said. “Hopefully everything turns out the way it’s supposed to. I miss being out there. Just counting down the days until they can take me off IR.”

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert is no longer wearing a sling. He said he’s hopeful to come back from IR as soon as possible. He’s eligible to return Week 15 at Chicago. “I feel really good. Hopefully everything turns out the way it’s supposed to.” pic.twitter.com/h16eo99SA2 — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) November 30, 2022

Eagles Issue Lengthy Injury Report vs. Titans

The Eagles listed a whopping 15 players on Thursday’s practice report. Don’t panic or read too much into it because 11 of those guys were out due to “rest” while only player — C.J. Gardner-Johnson — didn’t participate. The starting safety is out indefinitely after lacerating his kidney last week versus Green Bay. Head coach Nick Sirianni was cagey about whether Gardner-Johnson will hit IR.

“I’m not going to give you all that because I’m not going to put a timetable on any of that because we don’t know quite yet,” Sirianni told reporters. “So, grade, IR, all that. You guys know how I’m going to answer that normally.”

The only slightly worrisome names on the injury report were receivers Zach Pascal (groin) and DeVonta Smith (groin) as they were limited for a second straight day. Linebacker Patrick Johnson (ankle) returned to full.

Meanwhile, rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis was on the practice field for a second straight day. He told reporters (via Dave Zangaro) that “morale is high” and everything is pointing to him suiting up on Sunday against Tennessee.

“Yeah, he’s doing a good job. He’s rehabbing,” Sirianni said. “You know I’m not ever going to give anybody a timetable. We don’t have to make a decision quite yet about that, and so we will see.”

Jordan Davis going through stretching. pic.twitter.com/4JtnuuDJoR — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 1, 2022

Eagles Need Davis to Stop Derrick Henry

If Davis gets cleared by the training staff to return — he hasn’t been activated to the 53-man roster yet — then the Eagles would have a huge (literally) body to throw at Derrick Henry. The Titans running back has 1,028 yards — ranked No. 2 in the league — and 10 touchdowns. Henry is the basis for everything Tennessee does on offense.

What a wild play for the #Titans, Derrick Henry ran for 69, nice, yards then fumbles but they still recover it for the TD.pic.twitter.com/66Y8BwXKZ4 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 27, 2022

“Shoot, he’s done this for a very long time,” Sirianni said of Henry. “He’s big. Obviously really big, really fast, is able to get going downhill really quick and I always think they get good O-line play there as well.

“But he just has things you can’t coach. He’s got great vision. Not only can he lower his shoulder and break tackles, with being able to break arm tackles, stuff like that. Got a really good stiff arm, but also has speed to finish long runs.”