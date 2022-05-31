Eagles Offensive Starter Reacts to Shocking, Sad Breaking News

The tributes for Jeff Gladney continued to pour in late into the evening on Memorial Day. The former first-round pick was killed in a car accident early Monday morning, according to his agent Brian Overstreet. He was 25 years old.

Gladney was teammates with Philadelphia Eagles receiver Jalen Reagor at Texas Christian University and the two players entered the NFL together in the 2020 draft. Reagor is from the same hometown area near Dallas, less than three hours from each other in North Texas.

The offensive starter from 2021 was emotionally shaken by the gesture judging by his reaction on Twitter. He shared a picture from their farewell game at TCU, along with a screenshot of their final text exchange before Gladney’s death on May 30.

Imma miss you like Crazy bro… watch over me please. pic.twitter.com/vFMt8VNIMQ — Reag (@jalenreagor) May 30, 2022

It was powerful stuff, to say the least. Remember, Reagor missed time at 2021 training camp and failed a conditioning test after the murder of a childhood friend in 2021. He has also suffered ankle, thumb, shoulder injuries while playing in 28 games over his first two seasons. Reagor has 64 receptions for 695 yards and three touchdowns.

My last words with you bro pic.twitter.com/PGn3gyauCg — Reag (@jalenreagor) May 30, 2022

Reagor called Gladney his “best friend” in one post, adding some more “brotherly love” in another: “Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man … ain’t too much more I can take man damn! R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please.”

TCU Issues Statement on Passing of College Icon

TCU issued a statement upon learning of one of their favorite sons. The 6-foot, 186-pound cornerback started 10 games for the Horned Frogs in 2019 and tied for second in the Big 12 with 15 passes defensed. Prior to that, Gladney was rated No. 1 in the Big 12 for lowest passer rating allowed (46.9) with a minimum of 200 coverage snaps.

TCU released the following statement: “He loved everything about his alma mater. He was at our spring practices and spring game this year, proudly joined by his young son. He will be missed by our entire community.”

Saddened by the tragic loss of Jeff Gladney. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/FvilWRtNAu — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) May 30, 2022

Eagles Still Banking on Reagor to Develop

The Eagles traded for A.J. Brown and added Zach Pascal this offseason to improve what was widely considered as a weak wide receiving corps in 2021. The third-year receiver hasn’t been released, but the writing is clearly on the wall. The Eagles need him to give them meaningful snaps.

“Jalen Reagor, we want more production from Jalen Reagor,” head coach Nick Sirianni said on January 19. “He has skill and talent. It’s our job as coaches to get that skill and talent out if him, so it produces on the field.”

Howie Roseman on Jalen Reagor: “Jalen is a Philadelphia Eagle and he's going to be here… He's worked tremendously hard to get in shape and come into this offseason program, and now he has an opportunity. We don't anticipate anything changing.”#Eagles pic.twitter.com/NyaMjqombw — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) May 1, 2022

If not, there is a real chance that Reagor could be released. Or traded. Or, in a drastic situation, worse.

“We talked about it at the end of the season; we need Jalen [Reagor] to take another step,” Roseman said. “We need Jalen to do some of the things we drafted him to do. He knows that. There’s no secret about that. We’ve told him the same things.”