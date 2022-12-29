Ex-Eagles Player Signs with Broncos, Carson Wentz Promoted

The first move in Denver under interim head coach Jerry Rosburg had a certain green hue to it. The Broncos signed tight end Dalton Keene on Wednesday and added him to their practice squad.

Keene, a third-round pick of the Patriots in 2020, spent a month with the Philadelphia Eagles coming out of training camp. The 6-foot-4, 251-pound “Swiss Army Knife” out of Virginia Tech was a low-key infatuation of New England head coach Bill Belichick but things didn’t work out there or in Philly. Keene has 3 career receptions for 16 yards in 6 games (140 offensive snaps) since arriving in the league. This marks his second stint on the Broncos practice squad.

#Patriots cut former 3rd round pick TE Devin Asiasi. Belichick used two 3rd round picks on TE in 2020, one of on Asiasi, and one on Dalton Keene. Both now released. They *combined* for 5 career catches. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 30, 2022

Meanwhile, former Eagles whipping boy Carson Wentz has been restored as the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders. Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters he was looking for a “spark” after going 0-2-1 during a stretch of games where Taylor Heinicke has struggled. Wentz replaced Heiniche in the fourth quarter of last week’s 37-20 loss to San Francisco.

It’s been another whirlwind year for the 29-year-old who was demoted to backup behind Heinicke on November 16. He had been rehabbing from a broken ring finger at the time, but the benching was more based on performance. Wentz has thrown for 1,612 yards and 11 touchdowns (against 6 interceptions) with a 62.9% completion percentage over 6 starts.

Carson Wentz will be our starting QB this Sunday against Cleveland 📰 https://t.co/onplVq7EBW pic.twitter.com/1cwJ44d0AS — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 28, 2022

Miles Sanders Misses Eagles Practice

The Eagles listed four players as DNP (did not participate) on Wednesday’s injury report, which was an estimation since the team conducted a walk-through. Jalen Hurts (right shoulder), Lane Johnson (groin), and Avonte Maddox (toe) were all expected absences, but another name on the report was a new one — Miles Sanders. The starting running back was missing due to a knee injury.

Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts: “Yeah, we'll see. We'll continue to see how he progresses throughout the week. Does he have a chance? Of course he does, because his body just knows how to heal. He's a freak.” #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) December 28, 2022

Head coach Nick Sirianni addressed a report about Lane Johnson skipping abdominal surgery in an effort to return for the postseason. He’ll use the next two to three weeks to rehab so he can resume his starting spot at right tackle. Don’t ever underestimate Johnson’s toughness, according to Sirianni.

“He’s one of the toughest guys we’ve ever been around,” Sirianni told reporters. “Obviously, it says a lot about how he cares about his teammates, who he is as a teammate, and you know he’s in pain, that he’s just going to do whatever he needs to do to get himself ready to play, and that’s for his teammates. Speaks of his toughness and his desire to connect and how much all his teammates mean to him.”

Playoff-Clinching Scenarios Revealed

The Eagles only need one more win to clinch the NFC’s No. 1 overall seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. It seems like a mere formality at this point, especially with winnable games against the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants left on the schedule. However, there are other avenues for them to secure the top seed.

If the Eagles tie New Orleans this week, coupled with a Minnesota loss, then they clinch the No. 1 seed. Or if Dallas loses or ties this week, coupled with a Minnesota loss and a San Francisco loss or tie, then they get it. Philadephia can claim the NFC East division crown simply by winning outright, or by watching Dallas lose or tie.