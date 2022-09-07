Lions Coach Sounds Off on Eagles: ‘Rubbed Our Nose In It’

Sometimes a 44-6 thumping can turn the season around. Other times it sticks with the losing team for 10-plus months and fuels a redemption tour. The latter is what the Detroit Lions are banking on.

Their Week 8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles has been on Dan Campbell’s mind since walking off the field on October 31, 2021. The Lions head coach has been using it as bulletin-board material for the rematch. The Eagles travel back to the scene of the crime on Sunday.

“It was an embarrassing loss,” Campbell said, via the Detroit Free Press. “They let us have it, they rubbed our nose in it and that’s — listen, man, they came in and did everything that they wanted to do, they did to us, times 10. So, I think we’ve acknowledged that, and we understand that that’s what they’re coming back for.”

The Eagles used that 38-point win to embark on an unexpected playoff run. They went 7-3 down the stretch to earn a wild-card game against Tampa Bay. Campbell and the Lions finished 3-13-1.

“If I’m them, I’m doing the same thing,” Campbell said. “We’re going to come back and attack you the same way and see if you fixed any of your problems.”

Aidan Hutchinson Leads Retooled Lions Defense

The Lions enter the 2022 campaign much improved on defense. Aidan Hutchinson has flashed the versatility and physicality that made him the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft. He and Charles Harris (7.5 sacks in 2021) could be a lethal one-two punch off the edge. They could be unstoppable in Detroit’s new 4-3 front.

“You saw in the preseason him coming off the edge, just the explosiveness he plays with. So, we have to be ready for him,” Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said of Hutchinson. “I think in whole their defense, you watch them in the preseason game, just the way they’re flying around with energy and effort, it’s showing up big time from last year to this year.”

Jalen Hurts has been impressed by the way the Lions “fly to the ball” after watching the tape. He credited starting cornerbacks Jeff Odukah and Amani Oruwariye. Tough task ahead.

“Man, they fly to the ball. They fly to the ball,” Hurts told reporters. “They have really good corners and they just fly to the ball. They’re coached really hard, they’re a tough team, we have a challenge in front of us.”

Darius Slay Expecting Big Challenge in Detroit

Cornerback Darius Slay spent his first seven seasons in Detroit before going into Ford Field last year and beating his former team. Slay, of course, had a 33-yard fumble return for a touchdown in that one.

Darius Slay returns to Detroit in style! @bigplay24slay 33 yard fumble return for a TD Slay had 341 tackles, 104 PD & 19 INTs in 103 games (2013-19) with Detroit Since 2013, Slay leads the #NFL with 113 PD. pic.twitter.com/nj4wa65vi0 — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) October 31, 2021

The four-time Pro Bowler knows better than anyone that this year’s Lions team won’t be the same one that Philadelphia embarrassed in 2021. The Eagles won’t be overconfident.

“Nah, we’re never overconfident. It’s a whole new year; they’re a whole new team,” Slay told reporters. “Teams switch up every year, it’s never the same team from last year so they made improvements. We made improvements. So, we gotta go out there and execute, and be at a high level, man. It’s a new season, a new start for all of us.”