Dolphins ‘Inquired’ About Potential Eagles Starter: Report

There is a very good chance that D’Andre Swift winds up being the starting running back for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. It’s a move that many are calling an upgrade from Miles Sanders. However, it almost didn’t happen if a new report is true.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler cited sources saying the Miami Dolphins “inquired” about Swift after the Detroit Lions selected Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round. No further details were given in terms of compensation or how serious those trade talks got. It’s no secret that Miami is in the market for a new running back, hence why speculation has been running rampant on Dalvin Cook heading there. Either way, the important takeaway is Philadelphia had a competition for Swift back in April.

“It’s a business so I understand it but it was a lot of different emotions that I was dealing with all at one time,” Swift said on May 4. “It still is right now, like I said, just the not knowing factor. I’m not going to get too much into it but it’s past me now. I’m here. I’m in Philadelphia. I play for the Eagles so I’m ready to take on this journey each and every day and just got to work every single day and just earn my keep.”

Howie Roseman Broke Down Draft Trade

Howie Roseman has been named NFL Executive of the Year twice in his tenure as general manager. The savvy front-office executive is beginning to earn a feared reputation among rivals, perhaps people will stop picking up the phone when his number pops up. He seemed to get the better of the Lions in terms of compensation for Swift. Of course, it remains to be seen if Swift can win the starting job at training camp. And if the injury-prone running back can stay healthy.

Trade terms, per source: 🏈Eagles get: RB D’Andre Swift and 7th round pick (No. 249) 🏈Lions get: a fourth-round pick in 2025, and seventh-round pick (No. 219). — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2023

Here is how Roseman broke down how the trade came about when asked about it:

“When they took [Jahmyr] Gibbs 12th, we thought maybe it was an opportunity,” Roseman told reporters on April 29. “They signed [David] Montgomery in free agency and they took Gibbs, and we knew he was in the last year of his deal, and we went into this draft feeling really good about our running back room. We really liked the guys that we have on the roster. We think it was a talented group.

“It wasn’t in our mind a position that we were actively looking to upgrade, but at the same time, we’re always looking for opportunities to improve the team. When this came about, we just felt really good about the player, we felt really good about the person, and it adds another tremendous player and person to our locker room. We feel like we really know who he is as a person, have a lot of connections with him.”

Swift grew up in Philadelphia and attended Saint Joseph’s Prep for high school. He had visited the Eagles’ practice facility as a prep player and talent evaluators within the organization had been keeping an eye on him. Now, poetically, he is home.

Eagles OTAs Continue in South Philadelphia

The Eagles entered their second week of OTAs on June 5. The team has been getting light workouts in and bonding this spring before everyone reports for the start of training camp in late July. One practice has been opened to the media so far, with another one to be determined. Here is the full schedule of offseason workouts: May 30, June 1-2, June 5-6, June 8.