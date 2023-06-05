NFL Insider Says Eagles ‘Really Excited’ About Trade Acquisition

The Philadelphia Eagles lost one of the best running backs to free agency this offseason. Miles Sanders ranked fifth in rushing yards (1,269) last season while earning his very first Pro Bowl nod. He was unstoppable at times, especially when playing in sloppy weather.

So, why do the Eagles think the offense might be more explosive without Sanders? Easy: D’Andre Swift brings a more dynamic element to the backfield. The Philly native is a certified weapon in the passing game, something the Eagles haven’t really had since Darren Sproles retired. Sanders hauled in only 20 passes in 2022, compared to 48 for Swift who has averaged 52 receptions per year since coming into the league in 2020.

Swift has great hands and the ability to make people miss in space which was the one area where Sanders struggled mightily. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles are over the moon about how much value their new running back brings to the table.

“I’m hearing the Eagles are really excited about the acquisition of running back D’Andre Swift from a pass-catching standpoint,” Fowler said. “This is a player who could get you 50-plus catches in a year. The Eagles did not have a player with more than 23 catches a year ago so expect some designed easier throws out of the backfield for Jalen Hurts. They also expect that Hurts can take another major jump. He’s done it every year. They believe he can be one of those elite precision-type pocket passers.”

New No. 1 Rusher for Carolina Panthers

Sanders inked a four-year, $25 million to join the Carolina Panthers back in March. He’s the unquestioned starter, although new head coach Frank Reich has been quick to praise backup Chuba Hubbard during OTAs.

No team runs one guy into the ground anymore – except for Derrick Henry in Tennessee – but Sanders could see an increased role in Carolina. He recently told reporters that he expects to be a three-down running back.

“I’m looking forward to getting back into that three-down type back,” Sanders said, “and just flow with it and see what happens.”

Hey, Fantasy Managers 👋 Miles Sanders plans to be a three down back in Carolina next season. pic.twitter.com/QaQKA24Utu — Michael Rimmer (@avl_mike) April 19, 2023

Remember, Sanders will be reunited with Duce Staley who served as his running backs coach in Philadelphia. The Panthers are hoping a revamped rushing attack can help ease the burden for rookie quarterback Bryce Young. They selected him No. 1 overall out of Alabama.

Rashaad Penny Makes Pro Football Focus List

D’Andre Swift won’t be handed the starting job in Philly as he gets to battle Rashaad Penny at training camp. The two have been splitting first-team reps at Eagles OTAs. Meanwhile, Pro Football Focus included Penny (not Swift) on a list ranking the top 32 running backs in football. The former Seahawks rusher landed at No. 28, with Trevor Sikemma writing:

Penny has played in only 15 games over the past two years. But in each of those seasons, he averaged more than 6.0 yards per carry, which is the highest mark of any back with at least 150 carries during that time. I’m very intrigued to see what he does behind the Eagles’ offensive line this season.