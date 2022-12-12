Eagles Pro Bowler Teases Position Change, Reveals Fine He Paid

Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay gave up only his second touchdown of the season in Week 14. Isaiah Hodgins got him on a slant fade in the red zone. The score didn’t matter in the grand scheme of things, except for in Slay’s wallet.

Slay revealed on his Big Play Podcast that the Eagles defensive backs have a system in place where different fines are assessed for giving up big plays. Completions get players docked $50. Touchdowns draw a $100 fine. And any catch in the red zone gets doubled. That means Slay had to shell out $200 for the 2-yard touchdown by Hodgins.

“I was real mad because I don’t like giving up tuds [touchdowns] because we have a fine system in our room,” Slay said. “And this is just a DB fine so I can talk about the DB fine in our room. You know, to give up a tud it’s times two in the red zone. One hundred dollars is a tud, so if you get caught in the red zone it’s times two, so I owe the pot $200. I got the $200 for the group, man, it goes toward whatever we want to invest it in as the group, as in like a charity or whatever we want to do with the money. It’s all good.”

Haha yeah I feel like he doesn't talk or post about it but it's very entertaininghttps://t.co/n9mec92Y4R — SQ Customs (@sq_customs) December 12, 2022

Overall, Slay gave himself a B grade for his performance against New York. He gave up 2 catches for 15 yards, with the artificial “slit film turf” getting blamed for the early touchdown he surrendered. Slay – a warm weather, Georgia native – condemned the cold weather as another factor.

“I give myself a B grade today,” Slay said. “I was playing lights out all game, gave a slant play up on the first play, I gotta get my feet warm. Honestly, Giants and Jets, that turf is terrible because on that slant, my foot felt like it couldn’t get out of the ground. Switch to grass.”

Two TDs in two weeks for Isaiah Hodgins.

Not a good look for Brandon Beane and Co. pic.twitter.com/pwwnrLL6RD — Air Raid | Buffalo (@TheBillsGuys) December 11, 2022

Darius Slay Says He’s Asking for a Position Switch to WR

Slay has often joked about switching to wide receiver, saying that cornerbacks tend to have the best hands on the team. And they should be paid more money than the wide receivers. After Sunday’s 48-22 win, Slay was once again lobbying to go out and catch passes from Jalen Hurts. He told reporters that he was calling Nick Sirianni to demand a position change.

“I’m calling coach tonight. We are having a full conversation about it tonight,” Slay said. “Coach, I’m going to receiver because I know I can have 1,500 yards in 5 games if I’m f****** with Hurts.”

Nah…@bigplay24slay is comedy. He definitely needs a podcast when his playing days are over. 😂 We need him on an episode of @newheightshow! 👀 pic.twitter.com/3k9GFwa0cJ — DiBirds (@DiBirdsBlog) December 12, 2022

Slay was trying to make a bigger point about just how drastically Hurts has grown and developed as a pocket passer.

“I’m almost like I’m finna go to receiver because I know bro can give me the ball anytime right now,” Slay said. “I’m about to almost retire from the DB s*** and go to receiver because I know I’m going for 1,500 [yards].”

Eagles Dedicated Giants Game to James Bradberry

The New York Giants kicked James Bradberry to the curb this offseason because they couldn’t afford him. They had a new coaching staff coming in and wanted to get younger at cornerback while freeing up cap space. Bradberry – a one-time Pro Bowler – became expendable despite finishing second on the team in interceptions last season with four. They let him walk and the Eagles swooped in to make what was arguably their best free-agent signing.

Darius Slay getting DBs going pregame I’m told Darius Slay spoke to the Eagles in team meeting last night Slay told the Birds this game is personal for him because it’s personal for James Bradberry, facing his former team for the first time. The Eagles gave Slay a standing O pic.twitter.com/5kIYxWNazh — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 11, 2022

“This game was very important to me because they cut my boy JB. They dropped my dog,” Slay said on his podcast. “I’ve been watching his film for a long time. I’ve been telling the media all week about this. It’s a big part of me. My guy was one of the best in the game, gave them a Pro Bowl year the year before, came back with four picks. I arguably think he was the second-best player on that defense.”

Darius Slay carried all the emotions for James Bradberry today. “It felt good to whoop that ass here for my boy JB. We whooped that ass pretty good for him.” #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/R3RYnFo33k — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) December 11, 2022

Slay continued: “I know the Giants are kind of in rebuilding mode, but that’s a good cornerstone to start in your corner room. I thought so. I’m thankful we got him but if I’m in the Giants’ organization I’m probably like, ‘We messed up with that one. They just have gotta take that one on the chin because JB is playing JB ball right now. Arguably a Pro Bowler. If he doesn’t make the Pro Bowl, it’s trash.”