Eagles Pro Bowler Calls Out Team with NSFW Message [WATCH]

On Friday, December 15, Eagles star cornerback Darius Slay posted a new episode on his “Big Play Slay” podcast and vlog, where he claims he will take listeners and viewers behind the scenes of every Eagles game. In this new episode, though, Slay seems to have ruffled feathers with fans on social media for lacking a team mindset.

Just after the six-and-a-half-minute mark of the show, Slay addresses a photo that went viral on the internet of trashcans sitting outside the NovaCare Complex labeled “No Play Slay” and “Bradberry,” of course referring to himself and fellow Eagles cornerback James Bradberry.

Addressing the trashcan photo, Slay says, “I don’t take it personally. I think it was a good joke. But I had a very, very solid game. Of course, I could of made more plays. Overall, the game was great by me. But as a team, we ain’t play worth a [expletive]!”

Slay addresses the trash can protest: “C’mon now. Yall know I’m a big time troll, I love to have fun. I don’t take it personally at all. I think it was a good joke. But I had a very very solid game.. Out of all days to put the trash can out there, when I had damn near a perfect… pic.twitter.com/CkGN1ypR48 — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) December 15, 2023

Slay’s Selfish Mindset Has Fans Livid

As Friday went on, Eagles fans caught wind of the quote, and it spread like wildfire. The Eagles Nation Twitter account posted the video and by noon on Saturday, it had already garnered half a million views.

Some of the comments ranged from “And he’s back to his personal accomplishments while his defense has allowed 75 points in the last 2 weeks. Get this dude out of Philly next season I BEG.” to “his response is mostly why i feel he’s not a great leader. He focused too much on himself over the team. He’s been good, but there is not a true leader of the secondary to hold the rest accountable.”

There were a few fans who came to Slay’s defense, saying comments like, “I mean he’s not wrong, idk if I would’ve put it that way but he was good. Dallas stayed away from him for the most part. Idk why he was on a trash can to begin with.“, but the majority of fan interaction was expressing disgust with the cornerback’s selfish mindset.

Another repost by Crossing Board, an irreverent Philly sports blog, had comments from several fans, saying, “If only football were an individual sport” and “I could have done a lot of stuff better, but I had a good game”. He’s a team captain !!!”

This Isn’t Even the First Time Slay Was Called Out This Week For His Use of Social Media

This is all happening when not even a week has passed since the last time Slay was called out by fans for his use of social media. Just 15 minutes after the Cowboys game Slay took hopped on Twitter and reposted a video criticizing a play where he was called for pass interference.

Along with a video of the play, @Eaglesfans9 wrote “BOGUS CALL. soft as [expletive]” in the tweet Slay reposted. With this one, fans were more upset at the timing, assuming players and coaches would’ve been still been discussing the loss in the locker room. The commonality between these two uproars over Slay’s use of social media, though, is certainly his focus on his performance over the success of the team.

Slay, along with the rest of the Eagles defense, will get a chance to right the ship on Monday Night Football against the 6-7 Seattle Seahawks. Eagles fans will be watching not only for Slay’s performance, but also to see if Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai can get this secondary back on track with just four games left before the playoffs.