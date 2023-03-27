Eagles Star Pushing Hard for Team to Sign NFL Rushing Leader

Everyone seems to have an opinion on whether the Philadelphia Eagles should sign Ezekiel Elliott in free agency. Lane Johnson started a mini publicity campaign, then teammate Darius Slay jumped on the hype train.

Slay tagged Elliott and wrote on Twitter: “I kno u want to run behind the best Oline.” It sure would be interesting to watch Elliott rush behind what is widely considered the best offensive line in football. Both players were just having a little fun as fans and media alike weighed the pros and cons of adding the former Dallas Cowboys offensive starter. (For those living under a rock, the three-time Pro Bowl running back has narrowed his wish list down to three teams: Bengals, Eagles, and Jets).

I kno u want to run behind the best Oline @EzekielElliott https://t.co/Tk6BfGDNLx — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 23, 2023

Elliott twice led the NFL in rushing yards (2016, 2018) while racking up 8,262 yards and 68 touchdowns during seven years in metallic silver and royal blue. The Cowboys released him in a cap-saving move back on March 15 in a decision that team owner Jerry Jones admitted was a tough one on him personally.

“This is one of the toughest parts of operating a team,” Jones wrote in a statement, via Calvin Watkins. “We will always have a special place and love for Zeke and what he means to our Cowboys family, both as a person and a player. That will never change.”

Terrell Edmunds’ Contract Details Revealed

The Eagles inked Terrell Edmunds to a one-year deal on March 24 in what amounts to a cheap contract for a proven veteran at a position of need. The 26-year-old is set to earn $2 million in 2023, including $600,000 in guaranteed money plus a $250,000 signing bonus. There are also performance-based incentives worked into his contract, per Aaron Wilson.

#Eagles Terrell Edmunds one-year, $2 million, $600,00 guaranteed, $250,000 signing bonus, salary $1.08 million ($350,000 fully guaranteed, $379,411 per game active, $850,000 team improvement-individual incentives — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 26, 2023

The former Pittsburgh Steelers starter is a versatile defensive back who lined up everywhere: nickel cornerback, box safety, with snaps as a freelance blitzer sprinkled in. He can do it all. Edmunds would seem to be in line to take over for Marcus Epps at strong safety in Philly. The Eagles lost Epps and C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency, leaving open battles at the safety spots heading into training camp. Other players competing for jobs there include Reed Blankenship, Justin Evans, K’Von Wallace, Tristin McCollum, and Andre Chachere.

The Eagles have found their jack of all trades at the Safety position@MetroPhilly | @mike_greger | #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/t7I9UAk8ki — Philly Sports Network (@PhiladelphiaSN) March 27, 2023

Eagles Looking to Trade for Kevin Byard?

The Eagles love making trades with the Tennesee Titans, right? Look no further than last year’s draft-day blockbuster for A.J. Brown. Now there are rumors of them possibly going after safety Kevin Byard. Philadelphia would have to orchestrate a trade, though. The rumors of Byard asking for a release were termed “blatantly false” by Titans general manager Ron Carthon.

Jim Wyatt updated the Byard situation, via Titans.com:

Plenty of rumors have made the rounds in recent weeks, including some involving safety Kevin Byard. Carthon wanted to make one thing clear: “I will say this – K.B., nor his representatives, ever asked us for a release. So, that was blatantly false. That’s what I’ll say about that.” Carthon said he has a “ton of respect for K.B. and we’d love for him to continue his career as a Titan.”

Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson recently called Byard a “best fit” for Philadelphia, citing his ability to “transform a secondary in an instant.” The 29-year-old free safety is a Philly native who was the 64th overall pick in the 2016 draft.