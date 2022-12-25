Eagles’ Darius Slay Calls Out Teammate: ‘That S*** Was Mind Blowing’

Third-and-30 is the one play everyone wanted back following a 40-34 loss. The Dallas Cowboys were pinned back in their own territory, thanks to back-to-back sacks, when Dak Prescott fired a 52-yard rope to T.Y. Hilton with 8:02 showing in the fourth quarter. First down.

Four plays later, Dallas scored a touchdown to tie the game up at 34-34. The Philadelphia Eagles were left to pick up the pieces in the post-game locker room where Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay still had a bitter taste in his mouth. Hilton got a step on Slay, but nickel cornerback Josiah Scott was supposed to pick the Cowboys receiver up. He didn’t.

“Man, that was wild there. Coach made a call, people gotta do their jobs,” Slay told reporters. “Dudes just got to do their jobs, really, man. Good throw by Dak, good catch by him, but if everybody just does their job, that play would have been stopped easily. That s*** there was mind-blowing.”

"People just gotta do their jobs." Darius Slay wasn't happy with the way 3rd & 30 went down 👀 pic.twitter.com/IjSALVIWGs — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) December 25, 2022

When pressed about what kind of coverage was called by defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Slay confirmed it was Cover 2. He didn’t directly call out Scott, but the implication that it was Scott’s fault was clear. He was filling in for Avonte Maddox who left the game early in the second quarter after injuring his toe.

“I don’t want to point fingers or stuff like that, but yeah, it was an over Cover 2 call,” Slay said. “We just have to do our jobs. That’s how that play works.”

Josiah Scott Explains Quick Snap Got Him

Josiah Scott was asked about the 52-yard completion from Prescott to Hilton after the game and didn’t deny culpability. It was the longest third-down conversion the Eagles had given up since 1994, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. Scott admitted he was fooled by the Cowboys’ quick snap on the play in question.

“It was like right as the ball was snapped,” Scott told Dave Zangaro. “It was kind of like, oh shoot, the ball was snapped. So just tried to execute my assignment.”

If y’all don’t kno football plz stop talking🤦🏾‍♂️ — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) December 25, 2022

Head coach Nick Sirianni kept his answer brief: “We didn’t make a play and the guy did. It’s really as simple as that.”

Avonte Maddox, Jordan Davis, Lane Johnson Injured

Maddox wasn’t the only Eagles player injured on Christmas Eve. Right tackle Lane Johnson left the game in the fourth quarter and missed the final 11 offensive snaps. He suffered a groin/abdomen injury with an MRI scheduled to “examine the issue further,” per ESPN’s Tim McManus. Jack Driscoll took his spot at right tackle against Dallas.

Eagles RT Lane Johnson is dealing with a groin/abdomen injury, per source. An MRI is expected to examine issue further. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) December 25, 2022

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Jordan Davis was literally knocked out of Saturday’s game after he collided with teammate Josh Sweat in the third quarter. He was ruled out with a concussion as he wobbled toward the sideline. The 6-foot-6, 340-pound rookie will have to pass the NFL’s protocol for head injuries being getting cleared to return. Davis was catching back up to speed after he missed several games earlier this season due to a high ankle sprain.

Jordan Davis is going to the locker room with some concussion experts after getting checked in the medical tent pic.twitter.com/uW4PQGqn9V — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 24, 2022

Sirianni didn’t have updates on any of his injured players immediately following the game. Remember, Maddox had just returned from a hamstring injury. He was seen wearing a walking boot on his left foot, according to The Inquirer’s Josh Tolentino.

“Avonte, we’ll see what’s going with him,” Sirianni said. “Together, together, together. The teams that stick together through the ups and downs of the season are the teams that continue to grow together.”