Darius Slay Breaks Silence on Eagles Hiring Matt Patricia

There is no lingering bad blood between Darius Slay and Matt Patricia. Player and coach ironed out their differences by talking it out like men. That’s it. No drama or controversy is hovering over Philadelphia Eagles’ training camp.

Slay, speaking openly and honestly with a smile on his face, addressed the Eagles’ decision to hire Patricia after practice on July 28. The 32-year-old admitted things ended rather awkwardly in Detroit, adding that the two men are still building their relationship back up. Slay also confirmed the Eagles asked for his input – negative or positive – before formally adding Patricia to the coaching staff.

“It took a lot for both of us to talk, so we did a great job,” Slay told reporters. “I always tell guys, ‘We’re in a rented seat, nobody’s in this seat forever.’ So I said, ‘Y’all got to do what’s best for the organization, and they asked would I be cool with it, and I said yeah. Me and him talked man to man. We’ve got a great understanding. We both want to win, he’s here to help me get better, he wants to get better as a coach, so we’re in good hands right now.”

For a quick recap: Slay had felt disrespected by NSFW comments Patricia made about him. Twice, actually. The first diss happened during a one-on-one meeting where Patricia told Slay he wasn’t “elite.” It’s all water under the bridge now.

“He’s a man, I’m a man, so we just handled it,” Slay said. “We respect each other enough to put everything aside and let’s move forward and get better.”

Nick Sirianni Raves About Matt Patricia

Head coach Nick Sirianni was quick to squash rumors of any existing beef between Darius Slay and Matt Patricia back in April. The move hadn’t even been announced but the Eagles went into full-on crisis management mode. Three months later, Sirianni has been wowed by Patricia’s contributions to the coaching staff in his role as senior defensive assistant.

“He’s been an excellent resource for me,” Sirianni told reporters. “You bring guys like that in to do just that, be resources for you, be resources for the defensive coordinator. He has a ton of experience. It’s nice to have a former head coach on the staff that I’m able to bounce some different things off of.

“Like I said, awesome, awesome resource, comes from a great coaching tree. Always been fascinated by that coaching tree, and how I can pick the brain of that so I can continue to get better as a coach and ultimately us get better as a team.”

New defensive coordinator Sean Desai added: “I think it’s tremendous. I think I said this in my first press conference, it’s about talent acquisition, like that’s what this industry is, and it’s the same for coaches. We just want talented people that have no egos and that are going to work together towards a common cause.”

