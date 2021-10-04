Eagles CB Darius Slay Sick of Losing: ‘Find Me Some Orange Juice’

Darius Slay was searching for a palate cleanser after Sunday’s 42-30 loss. The Pro Bowl cornerback can’t stomach the taste of losing one game, let alone three straight.

Slay was asked how he felt following another mistake-filled affair for the Philadelphia Eagles. Honesty set in and he blurted out: “That s*** sucks”, then pitched a great idea for an orange juice commercial.

“I feel the same way after one loss as I do three. We gotta get in that win column,” Slay said. “I gotta get this taste out of my mouth. It tastes nasty. I’m finna go find me some orange juice and spray it in the back of my throat.”

#Eagles CB Darius Slay hates the taste of losing after losing 3 straight "I need to get that taste out of my mouth, taste nasty! I'm going to find something, spray orange juice down my throat!"@bigplay24slay #Eagles pic.twitter.com/UUowF6GMm9 — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) October 3, 2021

Slay must have had a fridge full of orange juice in Detroit because he played on some really bad Lions teams. They lost 59 games in his seven seasons there. So maybe he is the perfect person to guide the Eagles’ defense through this s*** storm.

The Eagles are adjusting to a new scheme under first-year defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Yes, the guys are still learning the system and experiencing growing pains but that’s an excuse. It’s time to grow up.

“It’s still early in the season, that’s a good thing, but we have to start that now though. We have to figure that s*** out now,” Slay said. “We aren’t going to have too much time. We have to figure that s*** out now, but people are still learning. I’m still learning myself, so we will continue to keep learning as a group and get better.”

Andy Reid Notches 100th Chiefs Win

Andy Reid spent his first 14 years as a head coach in Philadelphia where he made five NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl. The City of Brotherly Love birthed Reid, fueling him on cheesesteaks and harsh criticism.

Andy Reid is the 1st Head Coach in #NFL history to win 100 games with 2 different teams Reid does it today vs his former team! Wins with #Eagles: 140-102-1

Wins with #Chiefs: 100-45

Record Combined: 240-147-1 #FlyEaglesFly#ChiefsKingdom — Penn St 🏈 (@PHLSports1) October 3, 2021

Then he moved on to Kansas City and guided them to the Lombardi Trophy in 2019. He earned his 100th career victory for the Chiefs on Sunday (Oct. 3). Reid’s MVP quarterback thinks the coach might go into the Hall of Fame wearing bright red, not midnight green.

“I think when you look back on him, you’ll think of him as a Kansas City Chief,” Patrick Mahomes said. “The way he’s able to build up this organization from day one and win, and build up to where we won the Super Bowl and then got back to the Super Bowl, and now we are at where we are right now.”

Andy Reid on whether he was emotional returning to the Linc: “You want me to cry up here? I don’t have anything more to say. Now I’m sweating my butt off and I have to get back in the shower.” #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) October 3, 2021

Reid went on to praise Eagles fans for their hospitality during his return to Lincoln Financial Field. He celebrated by downing a Philly cheesesteak.

“The people [in Philadelphia] have been phenomenal since I got here,” Reid said. “My room was littered with food. It was good to have a cheesesteak and a lot of other things. It’s good to be back.”

Nick Sirianni Addresses Defensive Woes

The Eagles’ defense surrendered 471 total yards, including 200 on the ground. The Chiefs rushed the ball 32 times – compared to 19 for Philly – and averaged 6.3 yards per carry.

The Eagles defense has allowed 62 points in the last six quarters. — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeegNFP) October 3, 2021

Head coach Nick Sirianni credited the Chiefs’ offense for having a slew of really good playmakers, particularly Mahomes – “he’s an NFL MVP for a reason” – and lamented the challenge. He needs to go back and watch the tape before evaluating the defense.

“That was a tough challenge for our defense today,” Sirianni said. “You’re always going to look — when a team rushes for that many yards, you’re always going to look at that and say, ‘We got to stop the run on that.’ That’s going to always be the first emphasis.”