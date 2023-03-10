Cowboys, Other NFC Rivals Recruiting Eagles Star Hard: ‘Hit Me Up’

The issue of Darius Slay’s reported trade request was sending Twitter into a frenzy on Friday afternoon as everyone tried to make sense of it. Would the Philadelphia Eagles really consider getting rid of their top cornerback? He has been a model citizen: a great teammate and mentor, a fun and engaging personality, plus he’s arguably the best player at his position.

The Eagles cannot afford to trade Slay, right? There’s the rub. They can’t afford to pay him either. The 32-year-old wants a contract extension and Philadelphia is in a bit of a bind when it comes to cash flow. They are readying to hand Jalen Hurts a $265.3 million deal. There won’t be much money left in the bank. For those reasons, Slay could seek stability elsewhere.

If he does, he’ll have plenty of suitors and they are already lining up. Marquez Valdes-Scantling stoked the trade flames by shouting out Slay on Twitter: “I know we aren’t the best of friends right now after last game. But I think the number 2 is open in KC.” The last game Valdez-Scantling referenced was Super Bowl LVII when his Kansas City Chiefs beat Philly 38-35.

Lol u kno we always good lil bra😂😂😂 https://t.co/ThkNSEvtqZ — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 10, 2023

There is one option for Slay. Another one could be in Seattle where Quandre Diggs plays. He was recruiting the shutdown corner hard on Twitter: “Our best friend is over here in Seattle loving life I think you will too brother!” Diggs and Slay were teammates back in Detroit.

Finally, Cordarelle Patterson made his pitch to the Georgia native. Slay was an all-state defensive back at Brunswick High School where he also lettered in basketball and ran track. Patterson plays for the Atlanta Falcons, hence the Georgia connection.

Cowboys Stud Micah Parsons Recruiting Slay

Wait, there was one more player looking to steal Slay away from the Eagles. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons took to Twitter and brought the jokes. He promised that if Slay switched sides in the NFC East’s fiercest rivalry he wouldn’t have to worry about a lack of a pass rush. No “drop off” in Dallas.

@bigplay24slay I promise no drop off at pass rusher!!! https://t.co/ck47bkuWu4 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) March 10, 2023

Dallas is loaded along the defensive line, with Parsons (13.5 sacks), Dorance Armstrong Jr. (8.5), DeMarcus Lawrence (6), and Dante Fowler (6). The Cowboys finished the 2022 campaign with 54 total sacks, compared to 70 for the Eagles.

Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni Honored at Maxwell Awards

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was honored at the Maxwell Football Club National Awards Gala on March 9 at the Mohegan Pennsylvania Resort. The prestigious club, founded in 1935, handed Hurts the Bert Bell Award which is given to the best player in the National Football League. So, yes, it’s their equivalent of MVP.

Per usual, Hurts stole the show with his words. He grabbed the microphone and delivered another motivational gem during his acceptance speech, intertwining a saying from his mom into it.

“Y’all don’t get used to that other thing we did,” Hurts said, via Rob Kuestner. “We plan on finishing moving forward. I know y’all love the game, but I love it a lot, and I’m never, ever satisfied. I know coach Sirianni, everyone in that building, we’re all looking forward to what’s to come.”

“Don’t get used to that other thing we did” ⁦@JalenHurts⁩ at ⁦@MaxwellFootball⁩ tonight pic.twitter.com/QKY0943U0F — rob kuestner (@rkuestnernbc10) March 10, 2023

The “other thing we did” was a reference to losing the Super Bowl. Hurts continued: “It’s only the beginning like mom said. It’s only the beginning, but I know I didn’t walk through that fire just to smell the smoke.”

The Maxwell Club also named Nick Sirianni their Coach of the Year and bestowed the Steinberg DeNicola Humanitarian Award on Brandon Graham.