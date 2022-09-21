Eagles Star Sounds Off on ‘Sleazeball’ Former MVP Quarterback

Philadelphia Eagles star cornerback Darius Slay co-signed Shannon Sharpe’s takedown of former Packers, Vikings and Jets quarterback Brett Favre this week a few days before his dominant performance on Monday Night Football.

Slay retweeted the clip from Fox Sports’ “Skip & Shannon: Undisputed,” in which Sharpe referred to Favre as a “sorry mofo” for stealing “from the underserved,” in reference to the approximately $1.1 million Favre received for no-show speaking appearances, drawn from federal money intended to go toward in-need residents of Mississippi. Some of that money has been repaid. That’s all according to the Mississippi state auditor, as reported by The Associated Press.

Favre denied the accusations in a Facebook post on October 29, 2021.

The story emerged in the news again on September 14 due to the publication of text messages sent from Favre’s phone while arranging the payments. The messages came to light in a lawsuit the state of Mississippi filed against several defendants, including Favre, according to USA Today.

Sharpe went on to call out a racial double standard, citing the lack of criticism and attention Favre’s misdeeds have received in the public square and comparing that to the scrutiny that has followed former Eagles wide receiver Terrell Owens for years.

Slay’s retweet added his own two cents, “Big damn facts…. T.O would’ve been called all type of s***.”

Favre not only received $1.1 million for no-show speeches, but also procured $5 million to go towards a new volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi, which benefitted the team his daughter played on.

“When black and brown people defraud the government, they’re hell-bent. You get an EBT card, you get WIC, or you get stuff like that, boy they’ll move heaven and earth to try to put you in jail for 400 little measly dollars,” Sharpe said. “Now this man done took a million dollars, and they’re sitting around going, ‘Well you know it happened, and we’ll see.'”

Sharpe didn’t pull any punches on Favre, going through his track record of scandals and controversies and concluding, “He’s been a sleazeball, he’s been shady, for a very very long time.”

Slay wasn’t afraid to use his platform on social media to highlight the issue, and his retweet drew mostly positive responses from fans.

Darius Slay Steals Spotlight on Monday Night Football

Slay had a massive matchup on the field in Week 2 against one of Favre’s former teams, as he was slated to go up against arguably the best receiver in the league in the Vikings’ Justin Jefferson.

Slay didn’t disappoint, picking off Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins twice, while shutting down Jefferson on his way to NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Darius Slay vs maybe the best WR in football:

– 6 targets

– 0 catches allowed

– 3 pass breakups

– 2 INTs One of the best CB performances i've ever seen.#Eaglespic.twitter.com/jFbSh6Oqsi — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) September 20, 2022

At least one or two of those pass breakups very nearly turned into interceptions, as well.

It’ll be interesting to see if teams try to avoid throwing at Slay in the coming weeks, after he proved that one of the best offensive weapons in the league could not beat him – and made the Vikings pay for testing him.

Eagles Among 3 Remaining Unbeaten Teams in the NFC

It’s early in the NFL season, but the Eagles are now one of only three remaining unbeatens in the NFC, with the others being the division-rival Giants and the Buccaneers. All three teams are 2-0.

The Eagles have quickly transitioned from being a dark horse Super Bowl contender with quarterback Jalen Hurts a sleeper pick for MVP into a front runner with a legitimate MVP candidate.

That transition began near the end of the preseason, and the Eagles 38-35 win in Week 1 in Detroit left some questions, especially about the defense. After turning things around in dominant fashion in Week 2 on a national stage, the questions are no longer about what the Eagles are capable of, but rather whether or not they can sustain that level of play.

If they are able to keep it rolling with that level of play, they’re undoubtedly among the top few teams in the league.