Conflicting Reports Emerge on Darius Slay Eagles Trade Request

Reports of Darius Slay requesting a trade to leave the Philadelphia Eagles appear to be overblown. After a report about Slay receiving permission from the team to seek a trade leaked, another one quickly dropped and provided clarification on the matter.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Slay didn’t ask for a trade. It seems to be “part of the negotiations” as the Pro Bowl cornerback recently revealed his desire for a contract extension. Slay’s 3-year, $50 million deal expires in 2024 and he’s looking for a long-term commitment from the Eagles before his 33rd birthday on January 1. His next contract will likely be his last big payday in the NFL.

“Of course, I want an extension with the Eagles. I love the Eagles,” Slay said on the Montgomery & Co. podcast. “They took another chance on me trading for me, and I panned out very well of course. But yeah, I love that money, so of course I’m going to be talking about it this offseason. That’s everyone, that’s we all do when we’ve got one year left on our deal.”

Darius Slay didn’t ask for a trade, per source, so this is a part of negotiations. Will be interesting to see if he and Eagles can work something out. https://t.co/5kupsYK0Mm — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 10, 2023

Slay acknowledged that his cap hit is high — $26.1 million to be exact — and understands the Eagles probably want to lower it. However, that cap hit could be an issue in getting a deal completed because any team trading for Slay would have to be willing to absorb it. The whole thing appears to be a negotiating tactic by the Eagles’ front office. Ideally, they would prefer for Slay to restructure his contract.

“I’m sure they probably want to get it down, and the best way to get it down is to give me some money,” Slay said, via The Inquirer. “I love Philly, man. I plan on staying on Philly, but if it don’t happen, I know I got one year left here. I’d love to stay in Philly for sure.”

Remember that Darius Slay’s contract was always an issue. The Eagles will most likely either restructure or extend him this week Allowing his agent to test the waters and see what his trade value is, is just part of the process pic.twitter.com/WWy5ZLxFlM — On The Road To Victory with Jimmy Smith (@OTR2Victory) March 10, 2023

Brandon Graham Signs 1-Year Deal, Stays in Philly

Brandon Graham is returning to the Eagles on a one-year deal worth $6 million, according to ESPN’S Tim McManus. The 34-year-old has been telling everyone that he wanted to play two more seasons, preferably in Philly and he’s taking a hometown discount to come back for at least one year. Graham was garnering interest from the Cleveland Browns in free agency, per McManus, but ultimately decided to “pass that opportunity up.”

Brandon Graham on taking a likely large paycut to stay on the #Eagles: “It wasn't about the money. I love Philly. I don't want to miss a championship with Jalen. Jalen is the man. I just told my agent make it happen." (H/T: @JosinaAnderson) pic.twitter.com/6VRrz7FTAS — Eagles Nation (NFC Champs) (@PHLEaglesNation) March 10, 2023

Graham, a first-round pick of the Eagles in 2010, ranks fourth all-time on the franchise’s sack list with 70. He is coming off a career year in which he registered 11 sacks and 16 quarterback hits. He should have been named NFL Comeback Player of the Year after rehabbing from a torn Achilles in 2021. He is the longest-tenured player on the Eagles’ roster.

Eagles Release Offensive Tackle Brett Toth

The Eagles made a minor roster move on March 9 when the team released offensive tackle Brett Toth. The 26-year-old spent the entirety of last season on the PUP list after tearing his ACL in the regular-season finale in 2021.

The former Army standout had been seen as a developmental player who worked in at both tackle spots while seeing time at guard. Toth has bounced around between waivers and the practice squad, including a brief stint on the Arizona Cardinals. He was originally signed by the Eagles as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019.