DeAndre Hopkins Finally Breaks Silence on Eagles Rumors

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of a bevy of Super Bowl contenders to be linked to DeAndre Hopkins following his surprise release. The five-time Pro Bowler remains unsigned after the Arizona Cardinals showed him the door.

Hopkins, who will turn 31 years old on June 6, is only two years removed from a historic season when he hauled in 115 receptions for 1,407 yards. The 6-foot-1, 212-pounder would be a nightmarish matchup in the slot for an Eagles’ offense already featuring star receivers DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown. Someone would have to check their ego in that scenario, but that stuff tends to get worked out when championships are in play.

If AJ Brown or DeVonta Smith get injured, the Eagles are in serious trouble at wide receiver. Howie Roseman should absolutely consider signing DeAndre Hopkins. — Kendall Beck (@KBeckEagles) May 27, 2023

Plus, Hopkins has gone on record with his desire to catch passes from MVP candidate Jalen Hurts. Hopkins remains a possible swing-for-the-fences move for Philly, although a purely speculative one at this point.

“The defending NFC champions are a natural fit for Hopkins, as they have arguably the best general manager in the league in Howie Roseman, his second-favorite quarterback in Jalen Hurts, and a top-five defense,” wrote CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani. “Hopkins would be the most overqualified WR3 in the league behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and the Eagles could provide him everything he’s looking for. Roseman is certainly never afraid at taking big swings if he thinks it can improve the franchise.”

DeAndre Hopkins was recently asked on @IAMATHLETEpod the QB's he'd love to play with 👀 ▪️ Josh Allen

▪️ Jalen Hurts

▪️ Patrick Mahomes

▪️ Lamar Jackson

▪️ Justin Herbert 🎥: @IAMATHLETEpod pic.twitter.com/5fhVCrEeiU — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) May 22, 2023

Hopkins Breaks Silence on Social Media

Hopkins immediately confirmed the news of his impending release from Arizona with a heartfelt farewell message on Twitter. In it, he paid tribute to his Cardinals teammates and gave a huge shout-out to Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. It was all love.

ᴛʜᴀɴᴋ ʏᴏᴜ ᴀᴢ 𝗔𝗟𝗪𝗔𝗬𝗦 𝗟𝗢𝗩𝗘! pic.twitter.com/l7RB5aZlxE — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) May 26, 2023

Previously, Hopkins had talked about hearing the trade rumors and not paying too much attention to them. He was keenly aware that something was going to happen but made sure to give only politically-correct answers when asked about it.

“I take things day for day, man. I don’t look forward to the future. I live in the present moment,” Hopkins told the Pat McAfee Show. “Right now, Arizona Cardinals is my team and the roster that I’m on and I’m preparing myself for whatever the future holds so I hope, I really look forward to the future, I’ll let you guys do the talking.

“We keep close attention to the tabloids but we don’t put anything out in the tabloids ourselves, we just — DeAndre Hopkins gonna do what DeAndre Hopkins is gonna do when I’m on the field. That’s all that matters.”

"I've been hearing all the trade talks but right now I'm on the Arizona Cardinals and I'm preparing myself for whatever the future holds" ~ @DeAndreHopkins#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/AjK64PxABZ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 8, 2023

Breaking Down the Deal: Show Him the Money

The Cardinals had been trying to trade Hopkins but money stalled momentum with at least two teams. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs had “substantive trade talks” but Hopkins’ desire for a new contract shut those talks down.

Cardinals discussed DeAndre Hopkins trades with several teams this offseason, but his $19.45m salary was an impediment to deals. Now, he’s free to sign with any team on a new contract. Cardinals carry a $21m dead money cap charge for Hopkins in 2023. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) May 26, 2023

What is the asking price for Hopkins? Spotrac projects a two-year deal worth $38 million, or something in line with what the Ravens gave Odell Beckham Jr. which would amount to $18 million per year, including incentives. It’s a steep price for an aging player, although Hopkins has been a top-five receiver when healthy. Someone will likely show him the money.