‘He Might Be Going’: Eagles Could Meet Asking Price for Deebo Samuel

There are no shortage of rumors linking the Philadelphia Eagles to Deebo Samuel. The disgruntled receiver has requested a trade out of San Francisco (via ESPN’s Jeff Darlington) and the other 31 teams in the NFL should be placing a call to at least inquire about the asking price.

Samuel is only 26 years old and coming off his first All-Pro season. He’s a weapon in every sense of the word. Samuel is a matchup nightmare with his size (6-foot, 215 pounds), plus he can turn on the afterburners like a shifty running back. The 49ers lined up all over the formation and unloaded him on the league.

He has 3,668 yards from scrimmage and 23 touchdowns in 44 career games, including 8 rushing scores in 2021 alone. Every team in the league is looking for the next Deebo Samuel … so why not trade for the original?

That was the debate raging on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday during their latest mock draft. PMI Mitt thinks the Eagles are primed to make a move for Samuel. What would it take to get a deal done? Both of their first-round picks: No. 15 and No. 18.

It’s a steep price to pay. Then again, Samuel is a generational talent at a position of need for Philly. He is head and shoulders above any receiver they would be drafting in the first round. It’s a trade definitely worth exploring.

“I think he might be going to the Eagles,” PMI Mitt said. “They have 2 first-rounders. They have one just right outside of this at 18, so 2 first-rounders for Deebo, get another offensive weapon in there for Jalen Hurts.”

The idea has also been floated out there by JAKIB Media’s Dan Sileo (grain of salt, as always) who called the Eagles “front-runners” to land Samuel. That report highlighted a bevy of unsourced reports putting Samuel in a midnight green jersey.

Howie Roseman Doesn’t Seem Interested

The Samuel news broke right after Howie Roseman discussed the upcoming NFL draft with Philly reporters, so no one had the chance to ask him a specific question about it. However, the Eagles’ general manager did provide insight on how he viewed the recent “boom” at the receiver position.

His comments were telling as he seemed to lump it in trends at other positions, like pass rushers and offensive linemen. Roseman didn’t sound like a guy ready to mortgage future draft picks — and all that money, possibly $125 million over 5 years — to acquire Samuel.

“I think every year a position kind of becomes, I like that word, ‘the boom’. It’s like the new mining town, right? You have pass rushers, you have offensive linemen, and now you have wide receivers,” Roseman told reporters. “So, I think at the end of the day — and we talked about this a little bit when we were at the league meetings — it’s just you have to make a decision on what your priorities are on building the team, whether you’re going to kind of go with the flow or you’re going to kind of figure out what is the most important thing for your team and if there’s some value in being different and figuring out what now is kind of the next area.”

Darius Slay Campaigning For Samuel?

Darius Slay has campaigned for virtually every available free agent this offseason, from Patrick Peterson to Mike Williams. He’s always one of the first to react to breaking news on Twitter. Not wanting to miss another chance to recruit All-Pro talent to Philly, the Eagles cornerback shared Samuel’s trade request and put the “eyes” emoji. Which is generally used as a sign of interest or wonder.