Browns Attempting to Steal Hot Shot Eagles Assistant Coach

Jonathan Gannon and Shane Steichen aren’t the only coordinators garnering interest from rivals across the league. Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson interviewed with the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, according to the team.

Wilson is a rising star in the Eagles’ organization who added the title of defensive pass game coordinator to his responsibilities at the start of the 2022 campaign. Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay has gone on record multiple times saying how much he admires and respects Wilson.

Slay sees his current boss getting “one of those jobs.” While the Browns would be lucky to steal Wilson away from the Eagles, it could put head coach Nick Sirianni in a bit of a bind if Gannon does indeed leave for a head-coaching job. Wilson would be the ideal in-house candidate to replace Gannon as defensive coordinator in Philly.

.@bigplay24slay on Defensive Backs Coach Dennard Wilson pic.twitter.com/CUiIXneceH — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 29, 2021

The 40-year-old former NFL safety talked about his desire to run his own ship when asked about it last July.

“I’ve been groomed by Gregg Williams, I’ve been groomed by Todd Bowles, who are very good in this league, and they’re very thorough. I’ve been tutored by them,” Wilson told reporters on July 30. “I know how to run a ship. I know the responsibilities, so if the opportunity presents itself I’ll be ready for it. But I’m here where my feet are, alright. And I’m just trying to be the best defensive back coach that I can be.”

Shane Steichen Completes 3 Coaching Interviews

Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen has been rumored to be a hot commodity on the head-coaching circuit all year. Now, with teams mired in a competitive hiring cycle, the man credited with developing Jalen Hurts into an MVP candidate is seizing the moment.

Steichen interviewed with the Houston Texans on Friday, then conducted meetings with the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers on Saturday. There are also whispers he would be in the mix for the Los Angeles Chargers job if they were to fire Brandon Staley.

If I were Los Angeles Chargers ownership, I would be blowing up Shane Steichen's phone today. The conversation would be, "Do you want our head-coaching job? Because if you do, it's yours." Brandon Staley is not the right guy. He's wasting Justin Herbert. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) January 15, 2023

Remember, Steichen spent nine seasons as an assistant coach for the Chargers before joining the Eagles in 2021. He served as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator there while grooming a young Justin Herbert into NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year oin 2020. He would be a perfect fit to take over for Staley.

Texans Courting Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is also a hot commodity among franchises looking to find new head coaches. He officially interviewed with the Houston Texans on Saturday, according to the team. He was in the mix for multiple jobs last offseason, specifically with the Texans as well as the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings.

Excited to see how quickly the Texans go around the Rooney Rule before hiring one of Jonathan Gannon/Josh McCown https://t.co/xnzk4JAJpd — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) January 9, 2023

KPRC-TV’s Aaron Wilson has called Gannon a “top candidate” for the Texans job dating back to last season when he “knocked his interview out of the park.” They hired Lovie Smith instead, but Gannon definitely left a lasting impression. Wilson wrote:

A highly respected defensive strategist, Gannon ranks as a top candidate the Texans’ wish list for a potential new head coach with mutual interest between the Cleveland native and former Louisville safety and an organization bereft of a solution at head coach, according to multiple league sources. Several league sources have labeled Gannon as a top candidate for the Texans’ potential opening after he made a strong impression during his interviews with the Texans last season.