Pro Bowl Pass Rusher Linked to Eagles Could Be Traded by Tuesday

The position that might make the most sense for the Philadelphia Eagles to target at the trade deadline is defensive end, and two potential acquisitions stand head and shoulders above the rest: Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns. If Eagles general manager Howie Roseman wants Chubb, he may need to move quickly.

If the Broncos fall to the Jaguars on Sunday morning, they’ll be down to 2-6. That’s enough to turn them into sellers, and help shape the defensive end market leading up to the November 1st trade deadline. If that transpires, the Broncos want to move fast, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

#Broncos top pass-rusher Bradley Chubb will be traded likely by Tuesday if Denver losses to the #Jaguars on Week 8, according to Mike Florio. pic.twitter.com/2Xk0ueJyyS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 25, 2022

It’s hard to say whether that timing would benefit the Eagles or not. Nobody knows for sure who they prefer between Chubb and Burns, but there has been reporting that the Eagles have called about Burns, whereas Chubb is just known to be available and make sense for Philadelphia.

If the Eagles do prefer Burns, their problem is that the asking price is extremely high. Given the option of trading two first round picks for the 24-year-old Burns or something like a second and third rounder for the 26-year-old Chubb, it’s easy to see the Eagles choosing the older player.

Of course, it’s also possible that Roseman would want to use the availability of Chubb as leverage to force the Panthers’ to accept a lesser offer. If so, the hastiness in Denver could work against him.

There’s also the question of salary compensation, as both players would need to be extended – Chubb sooner. In fact, that gives Chubb leverage over a potential trade.

While multiple teams have called the Broncos, Chubb’s willingness to sign a long-term extension with a given suitor will determine whether they’re willing to pull the trigger, according to Jordan Schultz of The Score.

Brian Burns and Bradley Chubb Also Slightly Different Scheme Fits

Most discussion around Burns has him playing primarily with a hand in the dirt as a defensive end. That’s the Eagles most immediate need, given that the main reason these deals are being discussed is that they lost some depth when defensive end Derek Barnett went down for the season.

However, the Eagles defensive scheme values versatility. They can send pressure from the linebacker position with Haason Reddick, but he’s their only real stand-up pass rusher.

Chubb on the other hand is playing outside linebacker for the Broncos in a 3-4 scheme, which means he’s often rushing the passer. However, he played with a hand in the dirt on the line in college at North Carolina State and should be able to do so again.

As a result, Chubb could rotate with Reddick at outside linebacker, as well as with Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat at defensive end. That means that he could get onto the field more than Burns, unless the Eagles believe Burns can do both as well.

Given that Graham can also move inside on passing downs, the Eagles could potentially line up Chubb, Graham, Fletcher Cox, and Sweat on the defensive line in passing situations with Reddick at outside linebacker.

That’s a fearsome pass rush.

Bradley Chubb On Pace for Career Year

Chubb has been impressing both the old school football analysts and the analytics-focused analysts this season. With 5.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits, and 24 tackles through seven games, Chubb is on pace for 13 sacks, 19 quarterback hits, and 58 tackles. That would be a new career high in sacks, and just a hair below his career highs in the other two categories.

Meanwhile, among the analytics bunch, Chubb grades out as the 11th best pass rusher among edge defenders according to Pro Football Focus, with a grade of 83. As a point of reference for Eagles fans, Reddick grades out at 86 and Graham at 85.

If the Eagles added Chubb, they would be the one of two teams with three of the top 15 pass rushers by grade. The Buffalo Bills, the only team favored over the Eagles to win the Super Bowl, are the other with Boogie Basham, Gregory Rousseau, and Von Miller.