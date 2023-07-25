Eagles Make 2 Roster Moves: Sign USFL MVP, Work Out XFL Champ

The Philadelphia Eagles are welcoming back a friendly face who took the USFL by storm. The team signed veteran receiver Deon Cain ahead of the first practice of training camp, according to long-time reporter Aaron Wilson.

Cain took home MVP honors in the USFL Championship Game after leading the Birmingham Stallions to their second straight title. The 26-year-old posted 16 catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns in eight regular-season games, then exploded for three receiving scores in the championship game. He finished with four grabs for 70 yards en route to raising the trophy.

“Honestly, I just wanted to be a team guy,” Cain told reporters. “I’m just so grateful for the opportunity that Skip [Holtz] and the Stallions gave me this year. We had a lot of ups and downs, but just to be here in this moment, and to play out the dream I’ve been living for, it’s a dream come true.”

DEON CAIN WITH A HAT TRICK OF TOUCHDOWNS IN THE USFL CHAMPIONSHIP!!! Get this man in the League! pic.twitter.com/183mh8ArCR — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) July 2, 2023

Originally a sixth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, Cain has bounced around the NFL while carving out a role as a valuable scout-team contributor. The 6-foot-2, 202-pounder was a surprise standout for the Eagles during the 2022 preseason when he hauled in eight catches for 106 receiving yards on 18 targets in three games.

Cain — a speedster who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds — pushed hard for a spot on the 53-man roster, but faced a logjam at the position and narrowly missed making it through final cuts. Later, the Eagles added the Clemson grad to the practice squad before releasing him for good on October 31.

Special-Teams Player, Extra Kick Returner

The Eagles could be hedging their bets with Deon Cain in case Olympic hurdler Devon Allen isn’t healed up from a calf injury. Allen came up limping at a qualifying race in early July and had to withdraw from the USATF Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. There was no immediate update given on his status for training camp. Meanwhile, Cain brings legit experience to the table: 9 receptions for 124 yards in 15 NFL games, plus another 16 catches for 182 yards and two scores in the USFL.

Remember when Deon Cain took it 91 yards to the house on Sunday… yeah us too 😏‼️@cainera1_ 🙌 pic.twitter.com/oK9aXV47zo — B2B CHAMPIONSTALLIONS 🏆🏆 (@USFLStallions) May 9, 2023

Cain could also provide dual-threat depth as a kick returner for Philadelphia. He busted loose for a 91-yard touchdown back in May for the Birmingham Stallions. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein provided a scouting report in 2018:

Cain has the pure speed to attack over the top, but he should be a competitive option on all three levels. His drops are more a function of concentration than ability, but it needs to be improved. Cain has the chance to become a very good NFL starter but is better suited to handle the WR2 rather than a role as the alpha target.

Eagles Work Out XFL Star JaVonta Payton

The Eagles also worked out receiver JaVonta Payton ahead of training camp, but there was no indication he had been signed. The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder made 11 catches for 164 yards last season in the XFL and earned a championship ring with the Arlington Renegades.

Prior to that, Payton was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Arizona Cardinals in 2022. He posted 413 receiving yards and six touchdowns during his senior season at the University of Tennessee. He started 12 games for the Volunteers and led the SEC with 22.9 yards per catch.