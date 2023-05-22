Eagles ‘Not Ready to Give Up’ on Former Top Pick: Report

There has been a growing narrative developing around Derek Barnett and his future in a Philadelphia Eagles uniform. The 14th overall pick from the 2017 NFL draft has been labeled a cut candidate coming off season-ending ACL surgery in 2022. Remember, Barnett has largely failed to live up to expectations save for the biggest fumble recovery in franchise history.

Rewind the tape and watch that highlight-reel play from Super Bowl LII with fresh eyes in 2023. The potential is there for the 26-year-old who broke Reggie White’s career sack record at the University of Tennessee. Maybe that’s why not everyone agrees that his days are numbered in Philly.

Long-time local reporter Derrick Gunn cited sources saying that the “Eagles are not ready to give up on Derek Barnett.” He doesn’t believe the book has been written on the 6-foot-3, 259-pounder with 21.5 sacks through 65 NFL games (45 starts).

The Eagles inked Barnett to a two-year contract extension worth up to $14 million last offseason. He was projected to rotate in as a starter at defensive end, along with Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham until he shattered his knee in Week 1 against Detroit. Head coach Nick Sirianni was quick to lament how big of a loss it was at the time.

“Obviously, that’s a big blow for us. I love the way Derek Barnett comes to work every single day and plays with grittiness and toughness and nasty,” Sirianni told reporters on September 12. “I am a huge Derek Barnett fan, and he’ll be missed. So that sucks. I hate that for him. I hate that for this team. And again, like I said, he’ll be missed. I can’t tell you how much I think of Derek.”

Multiple Reports Put Barnett on Chopping Block

Barnett’s demise has been pondered as far back as last offseason when he was loosely predicted to be a cut candidate ahead of NFL free agency. It didn’t happen. Now the rumors are resurfacing.

Clutch Points posed the possibility of the Eagles parting ways with Barnett following their Super Bowl loss. That was before the team drafted Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith in the first round. Guilherme Hiray Leal wrote: “If Philadelphia waives him ahead of the 2023 season, it would save about $2.6 million.”

The Eagles would only save around 700K if they cut Derek Barnett after June 1. He will likely be on the team next year, and they need him to contribute. — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) March 19, 2023

Meanwhile, Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon listed Barnett as a surprise roster cut, then added his positive two cents: “He’s an inexpensive player at $3.1 million and, in my estimation, should be kept.”

The Eagles set a franchise record for sacks (70) in 2022 while leading the entire NFL in that department. Needless to say, Barnett’s absence due to a torn ACL didn’t stop them from getting to the quarterback. Still, it’s hard to see them cutting a former first-round pick who carries a minimal cap hit. He’ll likely make it out of training camp.

