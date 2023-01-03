Raiders Could Follow Eagles Blueprint in Derek Carr Trade: Report

The NFL trade deadline came and went more than two months ago. The Philadelphia Eagles acquired Robert Quinn, while choosing to keep backup quarterback Gardner Minshew on the roster in case of emergency.

Good thing they did. The team has needed Minshew to step in for an injured Jalen Hurts in back-to-back weeks, although the 26-year-old veteran hasn’t exactly been setting the world on fire. Minshew went 18-of-32 for 274 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception against New Orleans.

He finished 24-of-40 for 355 yards with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions the previous week versus Dallas. The Eagles walked away with losses in each of those contests, failing to secure the NFC East title or the top seed in the NFC. Not to worry, everything is still there for the taking if they can muster enough energy to beat the New York Giants at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.

“We have everything we have ever wanted still in front of us. It is all right here,” Minshew told reporters after losing to the Saints. “We are going into a big game next week and we are excited to get out there. This team doesn’t flinch. We have gone through a lot and adversity is hitting us now. That is okay. We are ready for it.”

Hurts has been in Minshew’s ear and watching from the sidelines since getting hurt on December 18. It’s been all love and support.

“He has been great,” Minshew said of Hurts. “Jalen just wants the team to win and he is going to do everything whether it is him out there or me, he is going to help. I couldn’t be more grateful or appreciative of having him in the room.”

Jalen Hurts isn’t that valuable. "If you put Gardner Minshew in, the Eagles, they'd still be just as good” -Chris Sims #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/K4FG1OIEuh — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) January 1, 2023

Minshew is an unrestricted free agent after the 2022 campaign, a guy currently trying out for what he hopes is a starting job elsewhere. The Eagles do not control his rights once the new league year begins on March 15. And, for whatever it’s worth, Minshew is making $2.54 million this season, which is $1.46 million more than what Hurts is earning during his MVP year. Go figure.

Raiders Want Carson Wentz-Type Haul in Derek Carr Trade

The Eagles rid themselves of disgruntled quarterback Carson Wentz thanks to some masterful strokes from their general manager Howie Roseman in 2021. They survived his massive salary cap hit, plus replenished the coffers with high draft picks.

Maybe it’s time for history to repeat itself. According to FanSided’s Matt Verderame, Las Vegas might be looking to steal a page out of Roseman’s playbook in trade talks for Derek Carr. The Raiders benched their $121.5 million quarterback on December 28 in a mutually agreed upon move as they look for suitors in 2023. Verderame cited sources saying Las Vegas wants a similar haul to what the Eagles received for Wentz in 2021.

Speaking to one high-ranking NFL personnel exec, they believe a trade for Derek Carr could bring a similar return to what the Eagles got for Carson Wentz. As a reminder, Wentz brought back a third and conditional first to Philadelphia — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) December 28, 2022

Need a refresher on the Wentz trade? The Eagles got back a 2021 third-rounder and 2022 conditional first-rounder from the Indianapolis Colts, then somehow – following more wheeling and dealing by Roseman – turned those picks into DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown. If the Raiders can extract two starting-caliber receivers out of any deal for Carr, well more power to them and their front office. Their top priority should be shedding salary and starting over.

There will be a trade market for Carr even with the $40.4M in remaining guarantees Carson Wentz had $35.4M guaranteed remaining when he went to Indy, with $7M more that ultimately vested in 2022 in Washington https://t.co/iBiPBS4vDm — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) December 28, 2022

Panthers Regretting Decision to Pass on Minshew?

Minshew’s recent poor play notwithstanding, it’s hard to believe that the Carolina Panthers passed on trading for him two offseason ago. The AFC South team was desperately seeking a new starting quarterback when they pulled the trigger on a blockbuster deal for Sam Darnold. Carolina gave up three draft picks – a second-rounder, a fourth-rounder, plus a sixth-rounder – for Darnold at the time.

In 2021 Gardner Minshew and Sam Darnold were both available in trades. Minshew had 2 years and $4M left on his contract, Darnold had 2 years and $20M left on his contract. The Eagles only gave up a 6 for Minshew. The Panthers gave up a 2, a 4 and a 6 for Darnold. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) December 24, 2022

Meanwhile, the Eagles surrendered only a conditional sixth-rounder which stayed a Round 6 pick since Minshew played less than 50% of the snaps. Just some food for thought as the votes for NFL Executive of the Year start getting tabulated. Roseman has been a magician since moving on from Wentz. And he has to be the front-runner for the coveted front-office award.