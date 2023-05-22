3-Time Pro Bowler Lobbying Hard to Join Eagles: ‘Hit Me Up’

Home if where the heart is for DeSean Jackson, and that heart is bedazzled in midnight green. The one-time Super Bowl champion recently announced his intentions to return for what would be his 16th NFL season. And, not surprisingly, Jackson would love nothing better than to return to the Philadelphia Eagles.

That’s right. The 36-year-old receiver went on the record with his desire to play for the franchise that drafted him 49th overall in 2008. Jackson told the “I Am Athlete” podcast that he wants to come back and embark on one last playoff run in Philly before officially retiring as an Eagle. If the reunion were to happen, it would wash away the bad memories of his ill-fated second stint there. Jackson, who earned a Super Bowl ring with the Rams in 2022, sounded dead-serious about returning in 2023.

“When I retire, I’m definitely gonna retire a Philadelphia Eagle. That was one of the best places I’ve been and I had a lot of success there. Just something about Philadelphia, that Eagle green sits different with me,” Jackson told I Am Athlete. “I know [Eric] Weddle actually came out of retirement and played in the playoffs for the Rams, so at any given time if one of these teams wanna call about Week 17, Week 18 right before playoffs and hit me up for a playoff run, I’ll be here.”

Eagles’ WR Depth Chart Looking Rather Thin

If there is one spot where the Eagles are looking slightly thin is at the receiver spot. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are the unquestioned starters on the outside, with Quez Watkins and Olamide Zaccheaus fighting for the slot opening. Jackson has never been labeled a slot guy at any point in his career, mainly due to his blazing fast speed, but the position has evolved in recent years. There is a new generation of s0-called “vertical slot receivers” who can fly. Jackson would fit that mold.

DeSean Jackson (remember him?) with an 81-yard TD from Jalen Hurts. Speed is still there.pic.twitter.com/WCeXZn8wTG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 27, 2020

General manager Howie Roseman also threw out the idea that Watkins was going to have a big role in 2023. He was still adjusting last season after moving from the outside into the slot position. No one has lost confidence in him despite the constant trade chatter surrounding the burner from Southern Miss.

“Nobody is down on Quez Watkins in this building,” Roseman told reporters on April 20. “We’re excited about him and the skill set that he has. I’m not saying this to be combative in any way, but at the end of the day he’s also played outside. A lot of the guys that we have, and you’ve talked about this with our staff when we’re talking about it, guys can multi-align. Guys can play inside and out. I think that’s one of the benefits of the group that we have.”

Eagles Set Dates for Spring Workouts

Organized Team Activities (more casually known as OTAs) began across the NFL on May 22. The Eagles won’t report until May 30 as they continue to take a less aggressive approach with their offseason conditioning program under head coach Nick Sirianni. Here are the scheduled dates for their spring workouts: May 30, June 1-2, June 5-6, June 8.