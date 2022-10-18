NFL Transactions: 2 Ex-Eagles Speedsters Land in AFC North

The Baltimore Ravens are taking a flier on DeSean Jackson who has decided to forego retirement for at least one more year. The three-time Pro Bowler has been very public about his desire to return to the NFL, naming the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers as his top two destinations.

No dice from those two NFC contenders. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Jackson is set to sign a deal with the Ravens for the rest of the 2022 season. He’ll turn 36 years old on December 1 but appeared to have plenty left in the tank last season. He averaged 22.7 yards-per-catch while catching 20 balls for 454 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Jackson – a second-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2008 – joins a Ravens squad hungry for receiver depth as Rashod Bateman deals with a foot injury. They have been rolling out Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson while leaning on their tight ends. Baltimore could greatly benefit from Jackson’s lightning speed and veteran leadership.

Steelers Sign Jason Huntley to Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed running back Jason Huntley to their practice squad on Tuesday. The 24-year-old spent 2022 training camp with the Eagles before being released on August 30. Originally a fifth-round pick of the Detroit Lions, Huntley has 18 carries for 70 yards in six career games. He was largely relegated to the practice squad in Philadelphia, although he did perform well for the Eagles in the preseason.

“Jason is an explosive player, and some of that explosiveness showed up,” offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said of Huntley on August 16. “There are some things we need to clean up from a detail standpoint that we talked to him about. The explosiveness, the speed he shows, he had some good plays.”

True or false? …. Jason Huntley will convince the #Eagles to keep four RBs and make the roster.. Has he done enough? pic.twitter.com/Td64Tiftji — Inside The Iggles (@InsideIggles) August 28, 2022

Huntley ran for 48 yards on 16 carries, including an 8-yard touchdown against the New York Jets in the first preseason game. He also made 4 catches for 39 yards while shining on special teams: 2 kick returns for 61 yards. Just a reminder that he clocked 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Eagles Coordinator Happy with New RB Rotation

Miles Sanders is the Eagles’ No. 1 running back, just to be clear. Head coach Nick Sirianni slammed his fist and shouted it loudly after Sanders’ 134-yard rushing day versus Jacksonville. It was a not-so-subtle jab at the media for the way they tried to create a controversy when Sanders took a turn running with the second team.

Boston Scott's return wasn't ideal for Miles Sanders, but not a huge impact. #Eagles RB snaps last night: * Miles Sanders 44 (15 routes)

* Kenny Gainwell 17 (8 routes)

* Boston Scott 10 (2 routes) — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) October 17, 2022

However, Philadelphia has spread the rock around the backfield through six games. Sanders remains the top guy, although Kenny Gainwell and Boston Scott have seen significant snaps. That duo combined for 11 touches for 41 yards against Dallas, including 2 totes for Gainwell on the go-ahead scoring drive. There is a nice rotation forming there, according to Steichen.

“Absolutely. We have a rotation there on certain things we want to do, and Jemal [Singleton] does a good job, and we talk about the rotation throughout the week,” Steichen said. “Jemal did a good job of getting those guys in. Miles, again, ran hard and Boston ran hard and Kenny ran hard. Kenny had some big runs as well there on that last drive. All three of those guys are doing a tremendous job running.”