Pro Bowl Playmaker Eyeing NFL Return: Eagles, Packers Preferred Teams

Smoke continues to rise about the Philadelphia Eagles possibly being buyers at the NFL trade deadline. It would make sense for them to add an extra running back, tight end, or defensive end. How about another wide receiver?

More specifically, how about a three-time Pro Bowler who knows the organization very well? DeSean Jackson hasn’t filed his retirement paperwork as he eyes a return to the NFL. The Eagles could sign him to a veteran minimum deal as a free agent. No blockbuster trade. No massive contract extension.

Jackson — the franchise’s No. 3 all-time leader in receiving yards — can still fly down the field and beat most cornerbacks in a sprint. He looked like a “relay runner holding the baton” last year during stints with the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders.

Jackson was in Philadelphia on Thursday for an appearance at City Winery for the I AM ATHLETE podcast. The 35-year-old speedster make it clear that he “ain’t retired” and would welcome the chance to join a contender. In fact, Jackson named his top two destinations: the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are his No. 1 choice.

"Hell nah, I ain’t retired! I’m a free agent, and ready to go." –– DeSean Jackson on if he's ready to retire from the NFL The free agent WR named the Eagles and Packers as potential destinations 👀 (via @REALPACMAN24, @OmarKelly, @IAMATHLETEpod) pic.twitter.com/USdtN03s86 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 14, 2022

Jackson spent eight seasons in a midnight green jersey, including an injury-marred second tour of duty. It was only two years ago that he was catching an 81-yard touchdown bomb from Jalen Hurts. He averaged 16.9 yards per catch in 5 games during the 2020 campaign.

Jalen Hurts to DeSean Jackson. TOUCHDOWN EAGLES! 🔥pic.twitter.com/p7dzjGwgQmhttps://t.co/qIgvwE0KsG — Philadelphia Inquirer Sports (@phillysport) December 27, 2020

Hurts, Jackson Trained Together in Tampa

Hurts spent a long weekend training with Jackson in Tampa Bay during the 2020 offseason. Carson Wentz was still the starting quarterback in Philadelphia but the rookie wanted to build a relationship with one of the team’s top playmakers at the time. Hurts had seen Jackson’s speed on tape but he walked away with an even greater appreciation.

“He has a lot of speed,” Hurts said. “He’s a veteran player. He’s as fast as it gets, if not the fastest. A smooth route runner, with soft hands.”

Considering their offseason workouts and relationship off the field, I absolutely expect Jalen Hurts to look for DeSean Jackson deep vs Cowboys. And I'm here for that connection today!#Eagles pic.twitter.com/60wMaycwjH — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) December 27, 2020

It stands to reason that Hurts would welcome a reunion, although the issue of target shares has been a conundrum for the Eagles through five games. They are loaded at receiver with DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, Quez Watkins, plus tight end Dallas Goedert.

Super Bowl Ring From Los Angeles Rams

Jackson left the Eagles on good terms in 2021 as the team shed $9 million in salary by releasing him. It was a bittersweet ending to what was supposed to be a Super Bowl victory lap for a player drafted 49th overall by the franchise in 2010.

From #Eagles WR DeSean Jackson on Instagram. No sources required here, as he’s announced he’ll be released. Was due $9 million in non-guaranteed salary this upcoming season. As he says here, he still wants to play at the age of 34. pic.twitter.com/tpubvYnjT1 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 19, 2021

Jackson wrote the following after his release: “Looking forward to my next chapter. The best deep threat in the NFL coming to a City near you. Philadelphia is always love. Appreciate everything.”

Jackson didn’t get a ring in Philly, but he did receive one from the Los Angeles Rams. They presented him with the championship jewelry last summer in a private ceremony. Jackson caught eight passes for 221 yards and a touchdown in seven games for Los Angeles before joining the Las Vegas Raiders.