Eagles Trade Offer for Deshaun Watson Revealed: Report

The smoke billowing out of Houston is getting too dense to ignore. Deshaun Watson missed a third straight practice at Texans’ training camp as conflicting reports swirl about his future. The Philadelphia Eagles continue to be mentioned in trade talks, although the accuracy on a bunch of them remains questionable.

NFL Media’s Kim Jones said “there’s not much” to the Eagles’ rumors, while FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that the Texans have “stopped returning calls” from teams interested in Watson.

Meanwhile, Dan Sileo of National Football Show (wait, who? Hey, he’s a blue verified check) provided detailed information on a trade offer sending Watson to Philly. The asking price? Houston would get top rookie DeVonta Smith and two future first-rounders.

Crazy, right? There’s a good chance it’s a hoax. Sileo immediately felt the wrath of Eagles fans and media members on Twitter who lambasted his previously false reporting. It seems the South Florida sports talker has been wrong more than he’s right over the years. Either way, Sileo defended himself in a weird rant:

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked a general question about the Watson rumors prior to practice on Thursday and submitted a politically-correct answer. He wasn’t taking the bait.

“I’m not going to talk about the hypotheticals of something with rumors,” Sirianni said. “But all I can tell you is that every decision that we make here is a group effort, right, and Howie Roseman and his staff and myself, we’re working together to get the best 53 out on the field every Sunday.”

Eagles Super Bowl Hero Visits Training Camp

Torrey Smith was a key member of the 2017 Super Bowl team as a reliable speed threat for Carson Wentz and Nick Foles. He caught 36 balls for 430 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season, then made 13 receptions for 157 yards and a score in the postseason. His contributions exceeded all expectations.

On Thursday, Smith visited Eagles’ training camp to check up on a few of his old teammates for a trip down memory lane. Spoiler alert, the 32-year-old retired receiver liked everything he saw. Smith shouted out several players to watch in 2021 while giving Sirianni his stamp of approval.

Eagles Camp Thoughts

1. I missed the good people around here

2. I can’t wait to watch Jalen Hurts play

3. Quez Watkins looks good!

4. Jason Kelce is my president

5. @ZERTZ_86 @fcoxx_91 and @brandongraham55 are still killing folks

6. I’m proud of Greg Ward — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) August 5, 2021

Howie Roseman Hypes Up DeVonta Smith

Eagles GM Howie Roseman was jacked up on draft night when the Eagles landed DeVonta Smith in the first round. Heck, he traded up with a division rival to get the Heisman Trophy winner. Smith isn’t practicing right now as he deals with a very minor knee sprain, but the rookie receiver has garnered a ton of hype. Consider Roseman one of his biggest fans.

“He’s ready to go,” Roseman told NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah. “I think he has a tremendous football mindset, he loves the game. Finding route runners in college football and understanding how to run routes and tempo as a route runner, that’s something he’s got already.”