Ex-Eagles Executive Says Team ‘Preparing’ Young Star for Deshaun Watson Trade

Now that Russell Wilson is off the table, it’s time for the Philadelphia Eagles to turn the spotlight on Deshaun Watson. They have long been mentioned as a prime candidate to land the embattled quarterback despite his serious legal troubles.

One report indicated that Howie Roseman sent an investigator down to Houston to gather more information on Watson. Meanwhile, team owner Jeffrey Lurie reportedly green-lighted a deal for the three-time Pro Bowler last season. The smoke on this rumor has more stacks than a reactor at Three Mile Island.

Former Eagles president Joe Banner was the latest to enter the fray. He delivered a bombshell report for a website called “The 33rd Team” where he revealed that Watson is very much in play for Philly.

Banner added that he believes they keep hyping up Hurts as a way to increase his trade value. He called the Eagles “the most likely landing spot for Watson,” with Hurts serving as the key piece of that deal. Banner wrote:

The Eagles’ effusiveness and the degree of their enthusiasm about Hurts at the Combine could be an indicator that the team is trying to maximize the trade value of the player. I do not believe the Eagles would trade Hurts under other circumstances unless it was for a high-quality QB. With Watson, they’d be getting a top 5 to top 7 QB for $34M APY. If he were up for an extension right now, he’d get at least $45-47M. I can’t think of an example of a player of this caliber being traded.

Interesting nugget from former #Eagles GM Joe Banner. pic.twitter.com/ToSa1ZHbhm — Brian Drake (@DrakeFantasy) March 8, 2022

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Multiple Reports Say Eagles Made Offer for Wilson

It was no secret the Eagles were very interested in acquiring Russell Wilson. They had been chasing him since he got away from them in the 2012 NFL draft. So it should come as no surprise that Philly presented a trade offer to Seattle for the nine-time Pro Bowler before he was jettisoned to Denver.

Confirms Russ wouldn't waive no trade after offers from WAS and Philly…. https://t.co/9R8Hud5Roz — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 9, 2022

According to multiple reports, Wilson wouldn’t waive his no-trade clause for Philadelphia. Jake Heaps of Seattle Sports 710 was one of the first to break the news, but he didn’t include any specific offer or framework for the deal. Wilson also turned down a deal from the Washington Commanders, per Heaps.

Reason Russell Wilson didn’t want to go to Philly or Washington was more culture than location. #Eagles fans won’t be surprised. Mentioned this months ago 👇🏻 He ends up in tougher division, which he is used to coming from NFC West. https://t.co/iEcsVMjj8A — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) March 9, 2022

Eagles Don’t Use Franchise Tag

The Eagles let the March 8 deadline for franchise tagging come and go with no movement. They aren’t a team that traditionally likes to slap the dreaded franchise tag on players. In fact, the last time they pulled it out was in 2012 on DeSean Jackson, only to sign him to a five-year extension before the regular season.

Interestingly, Jackson qualified for a recent list of the “Top 20 Most Hated Players” in the NFL compiled by the Forth Worth-Star Telegram. He finished in 15th place, sandwiched between Josh McDaniels and Jalen Ramsey, with 13,598 votes. It should be noted that the Forth Worth-Star Telegram is a Dallas-based publication. Take it for what it’s worth. Get it?