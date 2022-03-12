Eagles ‘Going to Make Some Noise’ Amid Trade Rumors: Report

The path is almost clear for Deshaun Watson to play meaningful football again. The embattled quarterback was cleared by a grand jury of criminal charges related to sexual misconduct allegations against him.

With his legal woes in the rear-view mirror, Watson should be eligible to play in 2022. The Houston Texans had been trying to trade him last year, but many suitors were worried about a possible suspension. Which isn’t off the table. According to NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy, the league is still reviewing Watson’s case amid 22 civil lawsuits to see if he violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

But the first hurdle has been cleared and a suspension seems unlikely. Watson should be good to go. And the Philadelphia Eagles are “in play” for a blockbuster trade, per Derrick Gunn. The long-time beat reporter appeared on the National Football Show where he told host Dan Sileo that Philly remained in the running for Watson. He also confirmed a previous report saying the Eagles had hired an investigator to look into Watson’s legal problems.

“After today’s ruling people told me, ‘See, we told you he didn’t do anything wrong’ which means the Eagles are still in play in terms of inquiring about Deshaun,” Gunn said. “Now what would it take to get him here? That remains to be seen.”

The Eagles are uniquely positioned to make a blockbuster trade since they own three first-round picks in April’s draft. It would be hard for another team to match their offer, although Watson would have to waive his no-trade clause to come to Philadelphia. Other teams showing interest in the three-time Pro Bowler include the Seahawks, Panthers, Browns, Saints, Vikings, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Steelers, and Colts (via ESPN’s David Newton).

Gunn noted the Eagles always “turn over every stone to make this team better.” Adding Watson would make them the favorites to win the NFC East, with their championship odds increasing ten-fold if they could grab Amari Cooper. No offense to Jalen Hurts.

“You get a Deshaun Watson, man, are you kidding me? You’re going to make some noise,” Gunn said. “All the young up-and-coming guns as far as quarterbacks are in the AFC now.”

Eagles Had Deal for Calvin Ridley in Place: Report

Calvin Ridley is suspended for the 2022 season after a league investigation determined he gambled on NFL games. Tough break for one of the rising young star receivers in football. And an even tougher one for the Eagles.

According to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, Philadelphia was putting the finishing touches on a trade for Ridley when the Atlanta Falcons backed out at the last minute. Why? Because they knew a suspension was coming and didn’t want to rip their NFC rivals off.

“Atlanta did business the right way,” Glazer told NBC Sports’ John Clark. “They weren’t allowed to say anything, again, the legalities of it, couldn’t say a word. They just had to pull out.”

Roseman Can’t Comment on Watson Rumors

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was asked specifically to comment on the Watson trade rumors during his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine on March 2. He used the opportunity to hype up Jalen Hurts and called him a “23-year-old quarterback who led his team to the playoffs.”

Roseman isn’t allowed to mention Watson by name due to the NFL’s tampering rules. He offered: “In terms of players on different teams, no matter what position, don’t feel comfortable, can’t talk about players on other teams.”