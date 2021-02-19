Ex-Texans GM ‘Guarantees’ Eagles Interested in Deshaun Watson

Can you imagine not talking to your boss for up to 10 weeks? Sure, it might be a nice temporary stress reliever but getting any kind of significant work done would be hard. Like winning a Super Bowl, for example.

There had been rampant reports over a “fractured relationship” between Doug Pederson and Carson Wentz as the 2020 campaign spiraled out of control. The Philadelphia Eagles have since moved on from both men and plan to start fresh with Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts (maybe).

In the meantime, new details have emerged in that contentious Pederson-Wentz pairing. The coach and quarterback were “not talking for weeks on end,” per ESPN’s Adam Schefter — and Wentz had been “falling out of favor” with some teammates in the locker room, per CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora. Wow.

"the talks heated up the day after the Stafford deal was made. I got a call that Mon or Tues that the deal was getting done. it was already serious back then. Colts came up on their initial offer some." – @AdamSchefter — Jamie Lynch (@jelynchjr) February 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Torrey Smith — one of Wentz’s former teammates in Philly — brought a unique perspective to the divorce. The two-time Super Bowl champion believes there was warranted frustration from Wentz over being benched, a decision he disagreed with Pederson for doing.

“When you’re the franchise quarterback and you get $100+ million, you want security,” Smith told NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Like it or not, we like to act like quarterbacks are the big guys, but they are the ultimate softies. They are sensitive people and they have to be. Every quarterback in this league wants to feel like it’s their team and they want to know. And oftentimes it’s clear but when you draft a quarterback in the second round, it [muddies] that water a little bit.”

"The most sensitive players in the NFL are quarterbacks. Whether they display it or not. Most teams when they are committed to a guy, they do everything they can to show that they are." – @TorreySmithWR — 975TheFanatic (@975TheFanatic) February 19, 2021

Wentz Touches Down in Indianapolis

While the eyes of Philly’s football universe turn to Hurts, those in Indianapolis got the first glimpse of their new franchise quarterback. Wentz rolled into town on a private jet, via WTHR in Indy, and jumped into a white SUV presumably to meet with Frank Reich and his staff. It should be a happy reunion of sorts.

Eagles' QB Carson Wentz is all smiles arriving in Indy after a reported trade deal with the @Colts.https://t.co/WUHjfXDiDi pic.twitter.com/AxrbSV2JCa — WTHR.com (@WTHRcom) February 19, 2021

The Wentz saga is about to get a new chapter in the midwest while providing a cautionary tale to the rest of the NFL, specifically when it comes to investing so much money into one position.

Ex-Texans GM Teases Deshaun Watson to Philly

NFL Network analyst Charley Casserly worked in the NFC East for almost two decades and won three Super Bowl rings in Washington. He should have a pretty good understanding of what goes in the division, right? He also served as general manager for the Houston Texans from 2002-05 so his grapevine should be lush.

Charley Casserly just said the Eagles might make a move for Watson. I would be sick to my stomach if that happened! — DC Above All ❄️🔥 (@WFT24_7) February 19, 2021

So it’s very interesting to hear Casserly “guarantee” that the Eagles have reached out about disgruntled Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Remember, the Eagles have given no indication that the starting job is going to be handed to Hurts.

“I’m not sold on Hurts yet,” Casserly said, via Yahoo! Sports. “I think there was a lot of positives last year on him as far as him making plays, his arm strength, but defenses would tell you to keep him in the pocket and as people kept him in the pocket his statistics kind of went down … but he’s a young kid, he’s got talent. I think what Philly will do is, they like him, they’ll give him a shot but knowing the DNA in Philly, I guarantee you they’ve already called Houston about Deshaun Watson.”

