Eagles, 2 AFC Teams Share ‘Strong Desire’ for Deshaun Watson: Report

There have been multiple reports out there saying Deshaun Watson already played his last down for the Houston Texans. The organization is just waiting for the smoke to clear on the civil lawsuits surrounding the Pro-Bowl quarterback. The assumption is he’ll get a short suspension and maybe a fine.

As soon as that happens, Watson will be on the next flight out of Space City. But where will the 25-year-old be landing? The Philadelphia Eagles keep getting mentioned as one potential destination if Jalen Hurts doesn’t work out.

SportsRadio 94WIP’s Howard Eskin said there’s a “90-percent chance” that Watson ends up in midnight green. The team’s official sideline reporter indicated it’s a three-team race to acquire Watson: Eagles, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos. That’s it.

Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation was the first to relay Eskin’s report:

There’s only three teams, in talking to people around the league, that I know of, that really have the strong desire. That would be Denver, Miami — who, they gave away their first-round pick to the Eagles, so that really weakens their position, because I think they’re starting to realize that Tua [Tagovailoa] is a stiff. But the Eagles have the three first-round picks, and that’s what they’re gonna have, and this is the prediction I’m going to make: based on the information that I got, when — and I’ll say WHEN — he is traded, I think there is a 90% chance that he will be with the Philadelphia Eagles. And just based on all the information that I’ve gotten, that’s what I’ve come down to.

ESPN Insider: ‘Never Trade 3 First-Rounders’

ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio jumped on a Zoom call with 6abc’s Jeff Skversky to discuss the Watson situation.

“My personal opinion is, I would never trade three first-round picks for one player, I don’t care who it is,” Paolantonio said. “There are 22 lawsuits, civil lawsuits, filed against Deshaun Watson alleging sexual harassment and sexual misconduct and sexual assault … they are being adjudicated and they are being taken very seriously by the Houston Texans. They are being taken very seriously by the National Football League.”

🤔Deshaun Watson to the Eagles? ESPN's Sal Paolantonio & I discuss the possibility of the Eagles trading for troubled Texans QB Deshaun Watson "I would never trade 3 first round picks for 1 player, I don't care who it is… I wouldn't do it"@6abc#NFL#Eagles#DeshaunWatson pic.twitter.com/kbfD4GWVC0 — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) July 22, 2021

Paolantonio added that he would prefer to keep those three potential first-round picks in 2022 and use them to draft a young quarterback. He referenced what they did to get Carson Wentz in 2016, reminding people that the Egales don’t get to Super Bowl LII without Wentz under center. He guided them to 11 wins and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs that year before tearing his ACL.

Jalen Hurts Keeps Impressing Teammates

Meanwhile, don’t sleep on Hurts earning the franchise quarterback gig. He’s been wowing people with his 620-pound deadlifts this offseason, including his weight-lifting partner Lane Johnson. The Eagles’ starting right tackle confirmed that Hurts rises at 5 a.m. every day for workouts with his wide receivers. They sometimes go to a local high school for 7-on-7 drills, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“Jalen knows what’s up for grabs,” Johnson said. “He’s a tremendous worker and he’s good with his teammates. We’ve got camp coming up so for him and the rest of the Eagles, we’ve got a lot to prove.”