Eagles ‘Monitoring’ Blockbuster Trade for 3x Pro Bowl QB

The Philadelphia Eagles have finally figured their dire salary-cap situation out. Is a blockbuster trade for a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback on the horizon?

People laughed when reports linking the Eagles to Deshaun Watson first surfaced — and rightfully so, considering their financials at the time. That’s not the case now. According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has his eye on Watson and said its “indisputable” that the team is “monitoring” the situation.

Some in the Eagles brass would try to poo-poo the idea of their interest by noting there must be about 30 teams paying close attention to this situation, but my sense is this is much more than an idea on the periphery; I get the sense this is something ownership and management would very much like to make happen.

The Houston Texans quarterback has requested a trade, but there has been little movement on the trade front. The asking price has been too high, thought to be in line with the famed Herschel Walker trade.

The Rams-Lions trade will have nothing to do with a Watson trade if the Texans do it. They'll want 2 ones, 2 twos and 2 young defensive starters, at the least. Watson, 25, under contract, great QB, team leader, beloved by fans, pillar of the community. Start with the Jets. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) January 31, 2021

LaCanfora went on to liken it to 2016 when the Eagles gave up the farm to acquire the rights to Carson Wentz, moving up from seventh to second overall in the draft. He thinks the franchise is nervous about having an “unproven” Jalen Hurts atop the depth chart. Remember, the Eagles have four of the first 85 picks in April’s draft.

Landing Watson in his prime on a fair-market long-term deal is worth a similar package, with them holding 10 picks in all in this draft, including sixth, 37th, 70th and 85th. That could jumpstart the Texans’ rebuild and it’s not imperative they land their QB now, although if you love Trey Lance at eighth overall he’s probably all yours. Throw in a future one and two, and maybe a player.

Jalen Mills Keeping ‘Green Goblin’ Hair

When Jalen Mills inked a deal with the New England Patriots in free agency, many were wondering if the safety-cornerback hybrid may change his hair color. Mills has long been known for his glowing green locks, a tribute to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Naw Superman fly’s all around the world and his cape stays the same color🔋 https://t.co/TVNQQaF1HS — Jalen Mills (@greengoblin) March 16, 2021

The Patriots wear blue and red, so would he swap those two colors for green? Former Eagles pass-rusher Chris Long asked Mills that exact question on social media and he emphatically answered no. Superman isn’t changing his cape despite a new address.

Ex-Eagles Cornerbacks Sign in Free Agency

A pair of Eagles cornerbacks have signed new deals in free agency: Sidney Jones and Ronald Darby. Jones is expected to re-sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars after a career year. He registered 25 tackles and a career-high nine pass breakups in 2020, including two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Meanwhile, Darby agreed to a three-year contract with the Denver Broncos following a resurgence last year for the Washington Football Team. His new deal is worth $30 million with $19.5 million fully guaranteed. Darby was one of the highest-ranked cornerbacks in the NFL in 2020, per Pro Football Focus. He recorded 16 pass breakups and 55 tackles in 16 games.

