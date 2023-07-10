Eagles Speedster Suffers Concerning Injury Prior to Training Camp

What could have been a complicated decision for Devon Allen has turned into a question mark. The two-time Olympic hurdler suffered an injury to his left calf which forced him to withdraw from the USATF Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. He pulled up limp while crossing the finish line during his qualifier on July 8, then sat out the 110-meter final on July 9.

Allen was fresh off a blazing fast time of 13.04 seconds in the USATF Grand Prix on June 24. There was talk about whether he might be forced to miss Philadelphia Eagles’ training camp to participate in the World Athletic Championships. Not anymore. The 28-year-old won’t be heading overseas to Hungary in mid-August for the final Olympic tune-up following his unexpected scratch.

Allen said he first hurt his calf while training on June 26 and immediately shut everything down. He didn’t want to risk a long-term injury that might prevent him from reporting to Eagles’ camp on time. He briefly addressed the topic on July 8 before bowing out of Sunday’s race.

“Just being a little bit cautious with this, you know, I don’t want to ultimately hurt myself seriously,” Allen said, via Flo Track. “I got training camp coming up in a few weeks. A lot it is big picture, in terms of my health.”

The bigger picture is how Allen will be feeling on July 25 when rookies and veterans are expected to show up to the NovaCare Complex for camp.

“Day by day,” Allen said of the calf injury. “I got a great team with me and we’re going to do a lot to take care of it tonight. I made it through the round, that’s all that matters. Keep moving through.”

Allen ran his qualifying heat in the 110-meter hurdles in 13.54 seconds, a time he termed “not bad.” Unfortunately, his injured left calf didn’t cooperate enough to compete in the 110-meter final. When asked if he had suffered a strain or a tear, Allen wasn’t ready to submit a diagnosis.

“I don’t know. Just kind of playing it safe, in terms of making sure I don’t do any more if there is an injury,” Allen said. “The best thing you can do is be fresh and healthy at a meet like this so that was the goal.”

Nick Sirianni Confident in WR Room

Head coach Nick Sirianni has gone out of his way to praise the receivers on the roster throughout the offseason. The savvy leader of men was answering a question about the Eagles potentially signing DeAndre Hopkins when he threw flowers on some of the younger guys at the position.

“I’m really pleased with the group that we have,” Sirianni said. “Howie [Roseman] and myself are always looking for opportunities to make the team better, but I really love the room that we have. I think we have a really phenomenal room led by A.J. [Brown] and DeVonta [Smith], who have had great springs. I’m excited about Quez [Watkins], I’m excited about OZ [Olamide Zaccheaus]. I’m just excited. Britain Covey has taken another step. We have some young guys in the fold that I really like.”

Sirianni mentioned Allen specifically prior to Super Bowl LVII when he called the 110-meter hurdler a “special athlete” and praised his work on special teams as a gunner.

“He’s really worked hard at it,” Sirianni told reporters on February 7, “and he’s this world-class athlete, that really wants to give football a shot and we’re not just keeping him around just because he’s been to the Olympics or anything like that.”

62 Days Until Kickoff: Eagles vs. Patriots

The Eagles begin the 2023 regular season on the road against the New England Patriots on September 10 at 4:25 p.m. The game will feature a tribute to legendary quarterback Tom Brady in the first game between the two franchises since November 17, 2019. Football season is officially only 62 days away.