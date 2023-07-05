Eagles Player Makes Bold Claim, Calls Out Teammate: ‘I Definitely Am’

Devon Allen is no lock to make the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles. He’ll enter training camp squarely on the roster bubble, fighting for a reserve receiver spot with the likes of Britain Covey, Greg Ward, and Tyrie Cleveland.

His blistering speed may bump him up the depth chart because there is no denying one thing: Allen is the fastest guy on the team. No debate. And, according to Allen, he is also the fastest player in the NFL.

“I definitely am,” Allen told TMZ Sports. “I definitely am.”

It would be extremely hard to bet against a two-time Olympic track star who just tied the record for the fastest time in the world. Allen posted a time of 13.04 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles at the USATF New York City Grand Prix, with an upcoming meet scheduled for July 6-9 at the USATF Outdoor Championships. After that, Allen will (maybe?) head to Eagles camp. It hasn’t been easy balancing two sports, but Allen doesn’t plan on stopping.

“It’s not so crazy that I don’t want to do it. I enjoy it every day,” Allen said. “I enjoyed it last season with the Eagles, just getting my feet back wet after six years not playing. The first couple of weeks for me were a whirlwind, in terms of just remembering how to play, you know, learning the scheme, learning the offense, and then, thirdly, was actually learning how to compete with these great athletes on the field. Which, you know, the Eagles having the best athletes in the NFL.”

Eagles WR Devon Allen says that he is definitely the fastest WR in the NFL. He believes he is on a different level than Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf, per TMZ.

pic.twitter.com/4EmuglNQ8I — ʟᴇᴇᴍ 🦇 (@RunHurts) July 3, 2023

Allen spent the 2022 campaign on the Eagles’ practice squad and was never called up or activated. However, the 28-year-old sprinter did make a 55-yard touchdown grab in the preseason. Not bad for a guy who hadn’t played organized football for six years.

“It was definitely difficult but after six to eight weeks I started feeling comfortable,” Allen said, “and I got to spend the year on the practice squad developing and feeling pretty good about my development in the last year and then looking forward to being on the field this year.”

DeVonta Smith Has Sprinter Potential

DeVonta Smith has the potential to be an Olympic hopeful, according to Devon Allen. The champion hurdler believes his teammate would excel in the 400-meter event. Smith’s insane work ethic and tough mindset would help him cross the finish line in record time.

“DeVonta Smith would be a great sprinter. I think his event would be the 400,” Allen said. “He just has that mindset of hard work and training, and the 400-meter dash is the hardest event, so I know Smitty could definitely lock-in and kind of grind to run a fast time.”

DeVonta Smith with that speed burst 😤 pic.twitter.com/qSOZlvcb9w — BamaOnLine (@BOL_On3) November 23, 2019

For the record, Smith unofficially ran the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds. Scouts had questioned the Heisman Trophy winner’s speed coming out of college but Smith has largely quelled those fears over his first two NFL seasons. He has sneaky speed that shows up on tape.

Beating Fastest Guys Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf

Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill has long held the title of NFL’s fastest man. He aggressively trolls and challenges his peers on social media, none more so than Seattle star DK Metcalf. The two fleet-footed receivers talked about racing this offseason and putting $50,000 on the line, with the winner donating the money to charity.

Tyreek Hill just showing off that 99 speed at a 60 meter dash

pic.twitter.com/7dTRzJS68B — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 11, 2023

Count Allen in on that action. He wouldn’t “roast” either Hill or Metcalf when talking to TMZ Sports, although he did admit that Hill “smoked” him in high school. Hill excels in shorter distances, though, like the 60-meter dash.

“I raced Tyreek Hill when I was in high school,” Allen said. “We raced and he smoked me when we were in high school and DK Metcalf ran a 10.3 a couple years ago is super impressive for a guy that’s 6’4″, 6’3″, 225. But I think especially at the top level, top 5, top 10 in the world, there’s a big gap in terms of just performance.”