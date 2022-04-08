Eagles Sign Blazing Fast Olympic Hurdler to Compete for WR Spot

The plot thickens for the Philadelphia Eagles and their never-ending quest to find game-breaking receivers. One day after missing out on Brandin Cooks, the team announced the signing of Olympic hurdler Devon Allen.

Allen hasn’t played competitive football since leaving the University of Oregon in 2016. However, the 27-year-old speedster showed up at the school’s Pro Day and wowed the crowd. He turned in an unofficial 4.35 seconds in the 40-yard dash with several NFL scouts and executives watching. Allen received a call from Eagles general manager Howie Roseman roughly 20 minutes after his workout, per Bri Amaranthus of Cowboys Country.

“It happened pretty quickly,” Allen told Amaranthus. “It’s always good to go somewhere you are wanted and the Eagles showed a lot of interest right away. I am looking forward to playing [with Jalen Hurts]. This is something I have been dreaming about my whole life. I am ready to go.”

The Eagles have signed former Oregon WR Devon Allen. Allen hasn't played football since 2016… HOWEVER he's VERY VERY fast. Like, former Olympian fast. via @NBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/06OwyfGN2Q — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 8, 2022

Allen turned professional in the sport of track & field in 2016, according to his Oregon bio, and competed in both the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and 2020 Tokyo Games. The two-time Olympian placed fifth in the 110-meter hurdles in 2016, then captured fourth in the same event in 2020. However, his dream has always been to play football.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder finished his collegiate football career with 54 receptions for 919 yards and 8 touchdowns over 29 games for Oregon. Injuries pumped the brakes on Allen’s NFL future. But his pro-day workout stirred interest from several teams, including the Eagles, Cardinals, 49ers, Vikings, Rams, and Saints.

Allen Grew Up Steelers Fan, Fastest Man in 2016

Allen was a bit of a nomad growing up as he split time living in Seattle and Arizona. However, the dual-sport athlete mostly pledged his fan allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers and owned a “Terrible Towel,” per NFL Media’s Chase Goodbread. Now he’ll look to display his sprinter’s speed on the other side of Pennsylvania.

Goodbread named Allen the fastest player in college football back in 2016, which is saying something since John Ross was in that year’s class. He holds the quickest 40-yard dash time – 4.22 seconds – in NFL Combine history. NFL scouts never fully evaluated him coming out of Oregon, although some knew his wheels could get him noticed.

“If you’re that fast, you’re a prospect,” NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein said. “Production is important, and a big year could impact where he would get drafted, but he runs well enough that he’ll be scouted regardless.”

Devon Allen 40-yard dash. Murmurs from NFL scouts after he crossed. pic.twitter.com/HXFMx2V5vY — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) April 1, 2022

Eagles Go Back to Olympic Talent Pool

The Eagles have never been afraid of taking chances on freak athletes. Remember, this is the same franchise that drafted Olympic skier Jeremy Bloom in the fifth round of the 2006 draft. That experiment didn’t work out after the former college receiver hurt his hamstring before getting released.

Allen feels a little different, though. The Eagles actually flew him out to the team’s practice facility following his impressive pro-day workout at Oregon. He was quickly signed to a contract, a chance to live out his NFL dream.

“It’s now or never because I don’t want to get too old,” Allen said, via the Eagles’ website. “I don’t want to turn 30, 31, and then try and get into the NFL. I know the skill gap is still there from college to the NFL, but I think when I did play college and when I did play at a pretty good level, I would consider myself talented enough to play in the NFL.”