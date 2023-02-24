NFL Rumors: ‘Next Asante Samuel’ Set to Replace Eagles All-Pro

The NFL draft is two months away, but there’s no time like the present to start previewing what the Philadelphia Eagles might do in April. The team owns two first-round picks — draft picks No. 10 and No. 30 — and the consensus from talking to sources is they are looking at some impactful defensive players.

Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Javon Hargrave, Robert Quinn, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, James Bradberry, and T.J. Edwards headline a list of 19 unrestricted guys headed for free agency on March 15. Tough decisions are being had in the corner offices at 2 Novacare Way in South Philadelphia. General manager Howie Roseman will look to build on what was widely regarded as one of the greatest offseasons ever in 2022.

And he’ll start the new league year by targeting top talent in the NFL draft on April 27, with a slew of draft picks at his disposal. The Eagles have six total picks in the bank, plus a number of compensatory picks headed their way once free agency shakes out.

“We already have two additional picks from two trades that we made,” Roseman told reporters on February 16. “And just by the sheer number of the free agents, we’re going to have comp picks next year. Even if we signed a bunch of guys, we are going to have comp picks next year.”

Eagles Ready to Draft the Next Asante Samuel

The Eagles have a storied history of great cornerback play dating back to Eric Allen — why is he not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame? — continuing on to Troy Vincent, Bobby Taylor (tackling issues aside), Lito Sheppard, Sheldon Brown, Asante Samuel, and Darius Slay. They had a legit chance to draft Asante Samuel Jr. in 2021 but chose Landon Dickerson 10 picks ahead of him. It’s hard to argue that pick right now.

But, Philadelphia still needs a young stud corner to pair alongside Slay, especially with Bradberry headed for free agency. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has them taking Illinois standout Devon Witherspoon in his latest mock draft. The plugged-in analyst compared Witherspoon to Asante Samuel and penciled him at No. 10 overall for Philly.

Jeremiah wrote: “An edge rusher wouldn’t surprise me here, but I think Witherspoon is the best corner in the draft. He reminds me a lot of former Eagles Pro Bowler Asante Samuel.”

Then, Jeremiah selected an edge rusher for the Eagles at No. 30: Felix Anudike-Uzomah from Kansas State.

He wrote: “The way the Eagles do business, I’d be shocked if they left the first round without an offensive or defensive lineman.”

James Bradberry Linked to Arizona Cardinals

All-Pro cornerback James Bradberry is a priority free agent who doesn’t intend on taking a hometown discount. He is likely headed for a new area code in 2023 and a reunion with Jonathan Gannon could be in store for JuJu Smith-Schuster’s favorite player.

Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports has Bradberry going to the Arizona Cardinals.

If we are being honest, the Cardinals need a lot of help this offseason. Defensively, the pass rush and secondary stick out, and the Cardinals could certainly use a veteran at cornerback. Plus, they have enough cap to buy one. Bradberry was a key addition for the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason, and he earned his first All-Pro honor at 29 years old with 44 combined tackles, 17 passes defended and three interceptions. Truly an underrated player.