DeVonta Smith Breaks His Silence on Eagles Future

Dynamic Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is eligible for a contract extension for the first time, following his third NFL season, but is not losing any sleep over his future.

“It’s all in God’s hands,” Smith told The Philadelphia Inquirer on Thursday. “At the end of the day, extension or not, I’m going to have to come in and do what I have to do. It’s God’s timing, so he’s going to put me in the right place at the right time.”

Smith surpassed 1,000 yards for the second consecutive season, pulling down 81 receptions for 1,066 yards while tying a career-high with seven touchdown catches.

As A.J. Brown was mired in a wildly inconsistent 2023 season, Smith continued to bolster his chemistry with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts, according to Pro Football Focus, produced a 111.7 passer rating when throwing in Smith’s direction.

Despite the fact that there are no guarantees that Smith will sign a long-term extension before taking the field in 2024, he understands that there’s something special about playing in a sports town as passionate as Philadelphia.

“It’s been amazing. I love playing in Philly,” Smith said. “I don’t think there’s a better sports city in the U.S. I think Philly is top-tier. Any sport, they’re dialed in, that’s what I love about it. I love that we all support each other. Basketball comes to football, football comes to basketball and baseball, we all support each other.”

What if Eagles Don’t Sign DeVonta Smith to an Extension?

Smith certainly fits the profile of the type of player that the Eagles have historically committed to long-term.

A homegrown talent and former first-round pick, Smith has been one of the offense’s most consistent weapons since arriving in Philadelphia after being chosen No. 10 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Through his first four seasons, Smith has caught 240 passes for 3,178 yards and 19 touchdowns.

If the Eagles don’t wind up signing Smith to an extension that would make him one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL, Philadelphia exercising the 25-year-old’s fifth-year option seems like a foregone conclusion.

According to OverTheCap, Smith’s fifth-year option would cost the Eagles approximately $15 million against the cap in 2024. Between a Smith fifth-year option, and A.J. Brown counting $12.42 million against the cap, the Eagles would have roughly $27 million tied up in their top-two receivers.

The Eagles enter this offseason with approximately $20.28 million in cap space.

Signing Smith to an extension would likely create spending flexibility by spreading the cap hit into future years as the salary cap is projected to rise significantly.

Former Eagles Offensive Coordinator Staying in the NFC East

Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson will get two cracks at Nick Sirianni and Company beginning in 2024.

Johnson won’t be an offensive coordinator this upcoming season, but will be joining Dan Quinn’s coaching staff with the Washington Commanders, as their passing game coordinator.

Prior to taking the Commanders job, Johnson served as Eagles quarterbacks coach during the 2022 season before being elevated to offensive coordinator in 2023 following Shane Steichen’s departure to become the Indianapolis Colts‘ head coach.

The Eagles replaced Johnson with Kellen Moore, as part of a significant overhaul of Sirianni’s coaching staff this offseason.