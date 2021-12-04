Eagles’ DeVonta Smith Makes Heisman Prediction, Dishes on Jalen Reagor

He wouldn’t say the name, but everyone knew who DeVonta Smith was referring to when he was asked for his Heisman Trophy prediction. The former Alabama standout has Bryce Young locked in for the prestigious award.

“You know who I’m going to say,” Smith said.

Smith was then asked to make a prediction for the SEC Championship Game (Saturday, December 3, 4 p.m.) between Alabama and Georgia.

“I’m always going to roll with the Tide,” Smith said.

No surprise since Smith and Young were teammates last year in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide quarterback is the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, according to experts. Another Alabama player to watch out for is linebacker Will Anderson who could further strengthen his case with a strong showing in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, December 4.

Smith is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and plans to be in New York City for the award presentation on Saturday, December 11. He won it by a slim margin in 2020 after receiving 1,856 points and beating out Trevor Lawrence (1,187 points). The experience helped raise his draft stock before the Philadelphia Eagles traded up to take him at 10th overall.

“It’s a blessing,” Smith said, “and just whoever it is [the winner], just those guys that are finalists, just knowing that they’ve been working hard to get to that point. And when you work as hard as those guys are working and you get there, it’s just like you know you’re doing everything the right way and the way things are supposed to be done.”

The four finalists will be announced on Monday, December 6 and fans can vote by clicking here. Other favorites include Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Mississippi’s Matt Corral, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker.

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Smith Dishes on Jalen Reagor’s Confidence

Jalen Reagor received all the heat from last week’s 13-7 loss. He had two opportunities to score potential touchdowns in the final two minutes and watched both balls slip through his fingers. Some players might let those mistakes eat at them. Not Reagor. He’s been working extra hard in film study and on the practice field, according to Smith.

“He’s steady chipping away. I mean, he came in every day, he’s still getting better,” Smith said. “That’s what it comes down to, getting one-percent better. You can’t just sit up there and let something like that get you down. We’re onto the next week now. That was last week. That’s in the past.”

.@DeVontaSmith_6 on the importance staying healthy throughout a long season pic.twitter.com/c1oFWabXpp — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 3, 2021

Smith was visibly frustrated on the game’s last drive, the one where Reagor missed the ball at the goal line. He was the first read on the final play, but Jalen Hurts didn’t like what he saw. Head coach Nick Sirianni explained that Quez Watkins ran a poor route which allowed Giants cornerback James Bradberry to catch up to Smith who was initially open. Game over.

“I could have won better at the line of scrimmage,” Smith said. “If I had won better at the line of scrimmage, it would have left no doubt about where the ball was supposed to be or what he seen. That’s on me.”

Anger, Frustration Boil Over

Smith was visibly upset on the last play, too. He threw his hand up to signal he was open, then stomped his feet and threw his helmet on the sideline. The rookie receiver had called for the ball in the huddle before Hurts decided to throw it to Reagor.

“My quarterback seen what he seen,” Smith said. “I’m not mad at the decision he made. He made the decision that was the best for the team.”

DeVonta Smith got open twice on final play. Hurts never looked his way. Smith threw helmet afterwards in frustration. pic.twitter.com/gBySfJlDW0 — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) November 28, 2021

Smith’s mini temper tantrum was simply the result of an extreme competitor feeling helpless. No hard feelings, though.

“You can ask anybody, any one of those guys on the field, they would want the ball in their hands at the time,” Smith said. “That’s what being a competitor comes down to, you want to win every game.”