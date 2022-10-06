Eagles Playmaker Addresses Jaguars Video: ‘Y’all Don’t Understand’

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders jokingly made fun of “Southern players” after Sunday’s game for not adjusting to the cold weather. His point was that guys from SEC schools (or below the Mason-Dixon Line) forget how to tackle when the temperature dips down to freezing.

“I love it, I love it,” Sanders said about the weather. “I know half the league is people from the South and I know when it gets cold Southern players don’t like to tackle. I like these types of games.”

Turns out, the same rule applies to his own teammates who grew up in the warmer Dixie states. DeVonta Smith was mic’d up for sound in Week 4 and a clip of him complaining about the cold, windy conditions has turned him into a meme. Credit Smith for seeing what was going on and quickly owning it. He took to Twitter to comment: “Bro y’all don’t understand how cold it was.”

Bro y’all don’t understand how cold it was 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/lAuNz4G4hs — DeVonta Smith (@DeVontaSmith_6) October 5, 2022

The Eagles released the full 6-minute video on Thursday on social media. It’s hilarious, especially the part where he asks for “more towels” to put on his head. He also talks about his hands being frozen as the ball slips through his fingers on the sideline. The best part? Smith runs off the field at sprinter’s speed while yelling: “I’m going to take my a** inside, it’s cold as a mother f***** out here.”

Eagles Release Injury Report: Jordan Mailata Update

The Eagles announced that four players missed Thursday’s practice: K Jake Elliott (right ankle), LB Patrick Johnson (concussion), LB Kyron Johnson (concussion), LT Jordan Mailata (shoulder). It marked a second straight day for those four guys who also missed Wednesday’s walk-through.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Elliott will miss Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Not surprising since the team recently inked free agent kicker Cameron Dicker. Meanwhile, the update on Mailata was a good one as the Aussie told reporters that he “dodged a bullet.” His MRI came back negative.

#Eagles LT Jordan Mailata said he “dodged a bullet” on his shoulder injury. Said he feared the worst after he had to pop it back in. Scan revealed an injury that could be day to day. Has a chance to play Sunday. pic.twitter.com/ltW7GPJusb — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 6, 2022

Nick Sirianni Updates Andre Dillard Situation

The Eagles activated Andre Dillard to the 21-day practice window on Wednesday but the team opted for a walk-through instead of normal practice. The fourth-year left tackle was back on the practice field on Thursday in a limited capacity as he ramps up to return.

The initial thought was Dillard would be on an expedited schedule with Mailata nursing a shoulder injury. No need. Mailata could be back in Week 5, plus Dillard needs time to get back into “football shape.”

“You know, just because we open the window doesn’t necessarily mean — obviously we’re to a point where we want to get him out there and practice — but he’s different than the other guys in the sense of he’s got to get into football shape,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “He’s been out of the game for the last month. He’s got to get himself in a position where he can be able to play. So there’s a little bit more … I don’t want to say unknowns because there are unknowns with all the guys, but he’s got an extra element, an extra hurdle to be able to clear.”