Eagles Star Sounds Off After Beating Giants: ‘I’m Not Happy’

The Philadelphia Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak, surviving to beat the New York Giants on Christmas, but it remains to be seen if the reigning NFC champions have righted the ship.

Despite Monday’s 33-25 win propelling the Eagles to 11-4 and back atop the NFC East standings, following the Cowboys‘ Christmas Eve loss to the Miami Dolphins, star wide receiver DeVonta Smith isn’t satisfied.

“Eleven wins?” Smith told reporters following Monday’s game. “We’re not playing good football right now. As an offense, we’re not where we want to be. I’m not satisfied. Yeah, we got 11 wins. I’m not happy. It needs to be better for what I want to do, what everybody else in here wants to do, what we want to be. We’re nowhere near that so no I’m not happy.”

While Smith scored a touchdown against New York, the Giants held the 25-year-old to just four catches for 79 yards in the Eagles’ win.

It is easy to see what might have frustrated Smith, after watching the Giants overcome a 20-3 halftime deficit to ultimately pull within one score, just one week after the Seahawks came from behind ot upset the Eagles, 20-17.

DeVonta Smith Confident Eagles Can Hit Their Stride

Needing to survive a scare against the now 5-10 Giants, after the last month that Philadelphia has had, can’t inspire a lot of confidence inside the Eagles’ locker room.

Especially after being humiliated at home by the San Francisco 49ers, 42-19, then falling short against the Dallas Cowboys during an uninspired effort, and having the Seahawks come back to deliver a shocking third consecutive loss.

However, with two games remaining in the regular season against the woebegone Arizona Cardinals and Giants, the stage could be set for the Eagles to steal the NFC East crown.

Smith says he understands the lock is ticking if Philadelphia is going to make a return trip to the Super Bowl.

“I have all the confidence in the world that we can fix it,” Smith said. “I’m never going to doubt that we’re going to be able to fix it. But we’re running out of time. We’ve got two weeks. We’ve got two weeks to get it together.”

Eagles’ Hopes for No. 1 Seed Still Alive

Don’t call it a Santa Claus rally, but Christmas weekend couldn’t have gone much better for the Eagles’ playoff prospects.

Philadelphia previously clinched a postseason berth, but by virtue of the Miami Dolphins knocking off the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens lambasting the San Francisco 49ers, the Eagles still have a decent chance of securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC, along with homefield and advantage throughout the playoffs and a first-round bye.

Only the Jacksonville Jaguars face an easier closing stretch than the Eagles’ games against the Cardinals and Giants, and it won’t take much help for Philadelphia to clinch the No. 1 seed, if head coach Nick Sirianni’s team wins out.

If the 49ers lose just one of their two remaining games, against the Rams and Commanders, combined with the Eagles winning out, the road to the Super Bowl in the NFC would go through Philadelphia.

The Rams have won five of six, so there’s a chance that Week 18, when Los Angeles head to San Francisco, could decide the top-seed in the conference.