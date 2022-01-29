Eagles Eyeing Pro Bowl WR to Complement DeVonta Smith?

Quez Watkins will enter training camp as the new No. 2 receiver opposite DeVonta Smith, according to Nick Sirianni. The Philadelphia Eagles head coach has already demoted Jalen Reagor while not ruling out bringing in another playmaker via free agency or a trade.

One name to keep an eye on is Jacksonville Jaguars speedster D.J. Chark. The 6-foot-4, 198 pounder ran the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine. He’ll enter free agency for the first time in his career coming off an injury-riddled 2021 campaign where he fractured an ankle. Chark finished with seven receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns in just four games.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Chark would be the perfect deep threat to complement DeVonta Smith. The plugged-in reporter noted that Chark is “already moving well and running on that fractured left ankle” and it won’t pose a long-term problem.

“One AFC exec questions whether Chark has what it takes to be great, saying the traits are there, but his fitness and nuanced route-running aren’t where they could be,” Fowler wrote. “The Philadelphia Eagles could look to Chark if they need a deep threat to complement DeVonta Smith.”

What would be the cost for Chark? Spotrac projects his annual salary at around $11.9 million, or a four-year deal worth $47.6 million.

Eagles-Jaguars Pipeline Remains Open

Chark, a former second-rounder out of LSU, had been trending up after a breakout 2019 Pro Bowl season. He racked up 1,008 yards that year while catching bombs from Gardner Minshew. The former Jaguars starter is now the backup in Philly and could help sway Eagles’ brass to make the move.

The Eagles also have Dave Caldwell on staff in the front office as a trusted personnel executive. He was Jacksonville’s general manager from 2013-20 and the guy who drafted Chark in 2018.

There’s one more outside connection: Chark absolutely loved Nick Foles. He caught a ton of deep balls when Foles stepped in for Minsew in 2019, including a 34-yard touchdown. Those two had great chemistry.

“As long as you’re doing your job, you can bet that Nick’s is gonna do his job,” Chark Jr. said, via Big Cat Country. “So as long as you getting open, the ball is gonna be at a spot and you just catch it.”

Jonathan Gannon Gets Second Interview

Jonathan Gannon received a second interview with the Houston Texans for their head-coaching vacancy. That means the Eagles defensive coordinator is one of two known finalists for the job as he joins ex-Eagles quarterback Josh McCown. According to Aaron Wilson, Gannon has a legitimate shot at the Texans job.

“Gannon is highly regarded for his strategy, motivational skills and his cerebral approach to the game,” Wilson wrote.

Gannon had previously interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. Meanwhile, Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson is expected to interview for the vacant offensive coordinator position in Green Bay. The Packers lost Nathaniel Hackett to Denver where he’ll take over as head coach.

Johnson’s loss would be a pretty major one for the Eagles considering his relationship with Jalen Hurts. The two men have known each other since Hurts was a child running around the high school fields in Texas.