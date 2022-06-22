Seahawks Star DK Metcalf Sends Strong Message to Eagles

DK Metcalf will forever be known to Philadelphia Eagles fans as the receiver who got away. The organization passed on Metcalf in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. Now he gets serendaed with boos every time he steps foot in Lincoln Financial Field. It’s something that rubs him the wrong way.

Metcalf revealed that Philly is his least favorite place to play during a recent appearance on Kevin Hart’s “Cold as Balls” YouTube show. The Philly-born actor was sitting in an ice tub opposite Metcalf when the conversation took a turn …

“I hate going to Philly,” Metcalf said.

“You goddam right,” snapped Hart, adding: “Eagles [makes squawking noise].”

Prior to that, Hart asked Metcalf about his experience on draft day and the All-Pro receiver expressed disappointment over not going in the first round. He didn’t mention the Eagles, though. “I thought I should have been in the first round somewhere,” Metcalf said.

The Eagles actually passed on Metcalf three times in that draft after selecting Andre Dillard at No. 22, then taking Miles Sanders at No. 53 and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside at No. 57. The Seattle Seahawks ended up grabbing Metcalf at No. 64. And the 6-foot-4, 229-pounder has been making Philly pay for not drafting him ever since.

Eight WRs drafted drafted before DK Metcalf in 2019. – Marquise Brown

– N'Keal Harry

– Deebo Samuel

– A.J. Brown

– JJ Arcega-Whiteside

– Mecole Hardman

– Parris Campbell

– Andy Isabella — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 12, 2020

He has 13 catches for 213 yards in two regular-season games, plus seven receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown in a 2019 playoff game. Metcalf even rubbed it in the faces of the Philly faithful after owning Darius Slay in 2020.

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Slay Apologized to Eagles Fans After Metcalf Game

Slay isn’t one who makes excuses or skirts blame. Following Metcalf’s 177-yard outburst against him on December 1, 2020, the Pro Bowl cornerback took responsibility. He called it his “worst game” as a professional player.

On me eagle fans!!! Will Be better😤 — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) December 1, 2020

“I let the team down. I told the defense, that game was on me,” Slay said at the time. “I would say this is by far the worst game I have ever played in the league. I truly lost every 50/50 ball. I was probably O-for. I have never been that, but I say props to him, he played his ass off today, and I have to get better.”

Meanwhile, Metcalf admitted to being motivated by something former defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said to him before kickoff. Schwartz compared him to Calvin Johnson: “you may not be Calvin yet but you’re on your way. Metcalf took Schwartz’s compliment as an insult and took it out on the Eagles.

Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown Back in the Lab

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and receiver A.J. Brown are getting some 1-on-1 practice time ahead of training camp. Brown posted a photo titled “Therapy Sessions” on Twitter where the two players are chatting on a football field with palm trees in the background.

Hurts and Brown are known to have a deep friendship, so no surprise they are getting extra reps in. Brown went 13 picks head of Metcalf in the 2019 NFL draft. He went at No. 51, two picks after Philadelphia selected Sanders in the second round.