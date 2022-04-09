NFL Rumors: Proposed Eagles Trade Offer for DK Metcalf Revealed

The Seattle Seahawks have been shaking things up this offseason. The first domino to fall was Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson after he was traded to the Denver Broncos. And the NFC West franchise might not be done wheeling and dealing.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Pro Bowl receiver DK Metcalf could be moved “at the right price or that Metcalf would welcome a change.” The plugged-in reporter went on to explain how Seattle is not trying to trade Metcalf, but they are answering phone calls. It’s the same thing the Seahawks said about Wilson. The tricky part, per Fowler, has to do with Metcalf’s contract: “He’s got one year left on his rookie deal. He would need a new contract as part of a trade.”

The Philadelphia Eagles had already been loosely linked to Metcalf, the guy they passed on in the 2019 draft due to injury concerns. All he’s done is prove them wrong since that fateful day: 216 receptions for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns. He is a true No. 1 receiver, one who would make DeVonta Smith unstoppable as the secondary option. ESPN’s Tim McManus casually threw out a trade proposal potentially sending Metcalf to Philly. It’s extremely affordable.

Tim McManus’ offer: The Eagles would trade 2022 third- and fifth-round picks (Nos. 83 and 154). Inside the offer: The modest offer here reflects that the Eagles might only be in on Metcalf at a certain risk level. They rated him as a top-15 prospect in the 2019 draft, but the neck injury that ended his final season at Ole Miss kept them from drafting him. They’re not going to give up one of their first-round picks to acquire him.

Newest Eagles Players Choose Jersey Numbers

Two of the newest Eagles have officially chosen jersey numbers for the 2022 season. Zach Pascal will wear No. 11 — the first player to don that number since Carson Wentz — and try to carve out a role as either the No. 2 or No. 3 receiver in Philly. He and head coach Nick Sirianni are hoping to rekindle their Indianapolis chemistry.

Meanwhile, linebacker Kyzir White will wear No. 43 for his new team. The leading tackler for the Chargers in 2021 doesn’t know how the Eagles are going to use him, but he’s excited to play for defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

“Coach Gannon, I think he’s a great coach,” White said. “I like what he does defensively, high energy guy, knows what he’s doing so I’m excited to team up with him for sure.”

NFL Draft: Alabama WR in 3rd Round?

The Eagles might be looking at taking a receiver in April’s draft, but it might not be in the first round. ESPN’s Matt Bowen named John Metchie III of Alabama as a “perfect fit” for them in the third round. His skillset would mesh well with “field-stretchers” DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins.

Metchie is a true slot receiver who hauled in 96 balls for 1,142 yards and 8 touchdowns last season. The 6-foot, 195-pound target is recovering from a torn ACL which might cause him to dip down draft boards. Some have called him the best Day 2 pass-catcher in this year’s class.