Eagles Address Raging WR Trade Rumors: ‘Of Course’

Three elite wide receivers could be available this offseason: Calvin Ridley, Amari Cooper, DK Metcalf. All three would look great in a midnight green uniform while providing a secondary stud option to pair with DeVonta Smith.

The Philadelphia Eagles will likely do their due diligence on those guys, but the likelihood of trading for one faces long odds. They want to get younger, not older. General manager Howie Roseman threw out the term “building mode” during his end-of-year press conference to describe the plan for 2022. That means evaluating the good players they already have on the roster, then utilizing their 10 draft picks — including three first-rounders — to complement them.

Head coach Nick Sirianni gushed about how much he loves the Eagles’ receivers’ room. Smith is a clear-cut No. 1, with Quez Watkins sliding into the No. 2 spot ahead of Jalen Reagor. Greg Ward and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside received special shout-outs in a long, rambling answer of why he loves the group. Buried in that response was a small nugget of hope for those who want to see a trade. Sirianni said the Eagles are always looking to “add talent.”

“I know that this is a good group. Are we always going to look to add talent to the group and play-makers to the group? Of course,” Sirianni said. “But I like where we sit right now as the wide receiver group, and I think we can continue to grow at that group because of the talent we have and the guys that we have in that room.”

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Metcalf’s Future Tied to Russell Wilson

The idea of Seattle getting rid of a 24-year-old receiver in the prime of his career doesn’t make a ton of sense. Unless the Seahawks decide to trade Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson. Metcalf will enter the final year of his rookie deal in 2022, meaning discussions over a lucrative contract extension have probably started. He’ll be looking for around $20 million per year after racking up 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first three seasons.

DK Metcalf career yards when playing at the Eagles stadium : 372 JJ Arcega Whiteside (who the Eagles took ahead of DK Metcalf) career yards : 214 pic.twitter.com/ZkrpDV6CL2 — JPA Football (@jpafootball) December 1, 2020

Is he worth it? Yes. But if Seattle decides to part ways with Wilson and starts a rebuild, then maybe he’s not. Metcalf might net the Seahawks a first-round pick in a trade — remember what Dallas gave up for Amari Cooper in 2018? — and the 2022 draft class is loaded with talented pass-catchers. They could conceivably ask for a fourth-rounder and first-rounder for Metcalf.

The Eagles have the draft assets to make an attractive offer, plus Philadelphia already whiffed on Metcalf once (see: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside). If he did become available, they would have to consider it.

Targeting Those Alabama Boys

Ridley and Cooper are both Alabama products and that’s the new pipeline for Philly. Ridley actually played college football with Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith, so it’s not unfair to assume the chemistry is still there.

Those three guys posed for a picture together after Week 1, only fueling rumors that they are lobbying for a reunion. Ridley is a free agent in 2023 and earns $11.1 million next season. He’s rumored to be looking for a “fresh start.”

Former Alabama Teammates following Atlanta Falcons & Philadelphia Eagles Game today

~ Devonta Smith

~ Calvin Ridley

~ Jalen Hurts pic.twitter.com/qkhsoS6FS3 — DEE SPORTS GUY (@DSports75727469) September 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Cooper appears to be on the outs with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The team has refused to commit to him long-term despite Cooper purchasing a new $6 million home in North Texas. He is under contract through 2024 at an average annual salary of $20 million. However, the 27-year-old has a potential out in 2022. Dallas is going to have to make a decision on Cooper soon and it might be a divorce. His numbers are down across the board since 2019, his last Pro Bowl appearance.