Dom DiSandro Sends 6-Word Message to Eagles After Ejection vs. 49ers

It has been a busy week making Philadelphia Eagles news for Dom DiSandro, the team’s chief of security. After a heated altercation with San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, DiSandro was ejected. Following the blowout loss, DiSandro had revenge on his mind as the Philly legend greeted the players heading into the locker room.

“You know we’ll get them back,” DiSandro was overheard telling players, per NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark.

The disagreement happened amid a scrum between Eagles and Niners players alongside the Philadelphia sideline during the third quarter. The replay showed Greenlaw’s hand making contact with DiSandro’s face after the security guard previously made contact with the defender.

Here’s a look at the altercation that prompted both individuals to get ejected.



I like Dom. Seems like a cool guy. This is outrageous. Your head of security shouldn't be touching players on the other team pic.twitter.com/QxmgePVkTM — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 3, 2023

This is a look at DiSandro speaking with Eagles players after the blowout loss.



“You know we’ll get them back” Big Dom welcoming the Eagles back to their locker room after losing 42-19 to the 49ers pic.twitter.com/YnixTfH3PB — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 4, 2023

Eagles News: Chief of Security Dom DiSandro Received a Standing Ovation After His Ejection

Big Dom leaves with a Standing Ovation from the Philly Scumbags pic.twitter.com/AcsJ1xfk3h — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 3, 2023

Greenlaw was given a 15-yard penalty for the incident and was ejected. Minutes later, it was revealed that DiSandro was also asked to head to the locker room.

Even before the incident, DiSandro was already an Eagles fan favorite. DiSandro received a standing ovation from Philly fans as he exited the stadium during the third quarter.

Former Eagles pass rusher Chris Long was among those joking that the rest of the game could be played “for Dom.” Unfortunately, things got even worse than 21-6 as Philadelphia ended up losing the game 42-19 to San Francisco.



49ers Eagles: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan ‘Not a Fan’ of Dom DiSandro’s Involvement

YOU DONT MESS WITH DOM DISANDRO pic.twitter.com/uRYHdtgDFx — Jeff McDevitt (@JeffMcDev) December 3, 2023

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan did not take kindly to the incident. Shanahan was still heated about DiSandro’s involvement following the game.

“Kyle Shanahan tell us he was ‘not a fan’ of a non-player getting involved here. ‘I tried my hardest not to lose my cool’ but he was very frustrated,” Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein detailed on X during the postgame media sessions. “Shanahan said Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni handled it with class, didn’t approve of Dom DiSandro actions either.”

Eagles Rumors: Head of Security Dom DiSandro Was Previously Spotted With Shaq Leonard

Former Colts All Pro linebacker Shaq Leonard has arrived in Philly to meet with the Eagles at the NovaCare Complex. Security boss Dom DiSandro welcoming him. He will take a physical and meet with the team. pic.twitter.com/aFCVetLWUW — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 29, 2023

Eagles fans may remember it was DiSandro who was spotted with three-time Pro Bowler Shaq Leonard during his Philadelphia visit days earlier. The viral photo made Eagles news showing DiSandro meeting with Leonard at the airport upon his arrival for his visit with the Eagles. As for Leonard, the star defender is still deciding between signing with Philadelphia and Dallas.

“Two key free-agent decisions loom for two decorated players,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter detailed in a December 3 message on X. “Both former Colts’ LB Shaquille Leonard and former Cardinals TE Zach Ertz are free agents, and both are likely to have new homes in the next 48 or so hours, per sources.

“Leonard is considering the Cowboys and Eagles, per sources, and whoever doesn’t get him might have to face him next Sunday with Philadelphia playing at Dallas. As for Ertz, the Chiefs, Bills, Ravens and Eagles each have expressed varying forms of interest in the tight end.”

‘Security Guy Dom’ Has Been With the Philadelphia Eagles for 25 Years

Ridiculous ruling by refs. If a security guy (‘Dom?’) can engage in a conflict with a player, and get player ejected? EVERY SECURITY GUY SHOULD START A FIGHT WITH THE OTHER TEAM. Insanity. pic.twitter.com/8n47Voxq1L — fishsports ✭ (@fishsports) December 3, 2023

DiSandro is not only a fan favorite but someone who the players rely on during the season. The chief of security has been with the organization for 25 years.

“Dom DiSandro enters his 25th season with the Philadelphia Eagles,” DiSandro’s bio reads via the official Eagles website. “He serves as the senior advisor to the general manager/chief security officer.

“DiSandro, who originally joined the Eagles in 1999, oversees all safety and security matters for players, coaches, and executives. He also directs security at the team’s training complex, is responsible for security measures related to team travel and logistics and provides education on the NFL’s personal conduct policy.”