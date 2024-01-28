Donna Kelce Comments On Jason Kelce’s Football Future

While longtime Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has yet to make an official decision on his NFL future, his mother, Donna Kelce, has opened up on what could lie ahead for her son if he opts for retirement.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Donna spoke on Jason’s future, as well as the future of her other Super Bowl-winning son, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, saying she believed both will likely remain in the game of football upon retiring.

“[I] can’t believe that they wouldn’t be in the future involved with football in some capacity because they love it so much,” she said. “They love the people, and they love the coaches. They just love the whole aspect about it.”

Donna Kelce Thinks Jason and Travis Will Still Be ‘Involved with Football’ in Retirement (Exclusive) https://t.co/lgwnhVDg7h — People (@people) January 27, 2024

Calling both men “very determined” and “very focused,” she said her sons could do “anything they want to do.” But just when those post-playing-career futures will begin is anyone’s guess.

Travis Kelce, of course, is set to appear in a sixth straight AFC Championship Game as the Chiefs battle the Baltimore Ravens with a trip to Super Bowl 58 on the line. And given that the 34-year-old is still playing at an extremely high level, one would think he’ll play at least two to three more seasons.

As for Jason Kelce, the 36-year-old quickly shot down reports of his retirement following the Eagles’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round.

Jason Kelce Refuted Retirement Reports Following the Eagles’ Season-Ending Loss

Following Philly’s 32-9 defeat to Tampa Bay, it didn’t take long for reports to circulate that Kelce, who was visibly emotional leaving the field that night at Raymond James Stadium, had told his teammates in the locker room afterward that he was indeed retiring after 13 seasons.

Heartfelt messages poured in from throughout the NFL world, thanking the seven-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro for everything he’d done for the game.

However, on the January 17 episode of the Kelce brothers’ New Heights podcast, Jason addressed the retirement reports and set the record straight.

“I just don’t think you’re in a position after a game like that to really, you know, make that decision. I just don’t,” Kelce said. “There’s too much emotion in the moment. There’s too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision. I’m not trying to be dramatic to continue to draw this thing out,” he added. “I’m really not.”

Jason Kelce Went Viral Supporting Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Against the Bills

During her interview with PEOPLE, Donna Kelce mentioned how proud she is watching Jason be a husband and father, but jokingly added at the end, “unless he’s going to do an antic.”

The antic, of course, was Jason’s viral moment during last Sunday’s Divisional Round while cheering on Travis and the Chiefs in their matchup with the Buffalo Bills, stripping his shirt off after the first of his brother’s two touchdowns in the 27-24 victory.

Jason certainly didn’t look like he was thinking about his retirement decision, did he? He and his wife Kylie, along with Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift, are expected to be in attendance at the AFC title game in Baltimore.