Greatest Eagles QB Mentoring Jalen Hurts, Advises on QB Controversy

It’s a pretty good sign when the greatest quarterback in franchise history has your back. It’s even better when that borderline Hall of Famer has reached out to mentor you. The relationship between Donovan McNabb and Jalen Hurts might be the biggest story of the bye week.

McNabb might not be the most beloved signal-caller in Philadelphia Eagles’ folklore, but there’s no question he was the best. Look up the numbers and try to prove he’s not. It’s impossible. While McNabb didn’t always have the kindest things to say about Carson Wentz, the 45-year-old has taken a liking to Hurts. In fact, McNabb and Hurts have been chatting ever since the 2020 NFL draft.

McNabb recently explained their relationship to SportsRadio 94WIP’s Ike Reese, his former teammate in Philly. Specifically, he dug into how to deal with a quarterback controversy in the wake of Gardner Minshew’s breakout day. Everyone loves the backup. That’s just the way it is.

“I’ve been talking to Jalen ever since his name was called,” McNabb told Reese. “Jalen is well prepared with anything he has been faced with or is going to be faced with. We know in Philadelphia, it’s going to be a Minshew effect.

“Everyone is going to be wearing mustaches and talking about how much they love him, and it happens. But you know what, at the end of it all, Jalen is probably going to be back next week. If they make the playoffs, he will have done his job and he won’t worry about it.”

.@donovanjmcnabb on with us NOW reacting to Eagles/Jets. Listen here:https://t.co/cAZYHOs6gN — Jon Marks & Ike Reese on 94WIP (@MarksReeseWIP) December 6, 2021

Hurts ‘Very Involved’ on Sideline vs. Jets

Hurts may have been out of commission on Sunday with a sore ankle, but that doesn’t stop him from putting his stamp on the game. According to offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Hurts was constantly giving feedback to Minshew and quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson. He even reviewed pictures of plays in real-time.

“He was great. He was very involved, obviously, on the sidelines when we were talking through things, looking at certain pictures, looking at the next series, the drive,” Steichen said. “So, it was good to see him. He was very involved, and he was in tuned.”

Nick Foles replaces Carson Wentz. Gardner Minshew replaces Nick Foles. Jalen Hurts replaces Carson Wentz. Gardner Minshew replaces Jalen Hurts. — shamus (@shamus_clancy) December 3, 2021

Minshew went 20-of-25 for 242 yards and two touchdowns for a near-perfect 133.7 rating. His 158.3 rating in the first half was the first perfect rating through two quarters since Nick Foles did it in 2013. He also completed 93.3% of his passes before halftime.

Eagles Sign Le’Raven Clark, Waive Mac McCain

The Eagles made a minor roster move on Wednesday when they inked veteran tackle Le’Raven Clark to a two-year contract extension. He’ll remain with the team through the 2022 season. Terms were not disclosed. Clark has appeared in two games this season for Philadephia while seeing six total snaps, all on special teams.

After missing the end of last season with an injury, OT Le’Raven Clark is healthy and had interest from multiple teams wanting to sign him to their practice squad. He chose to stay in Philly on their PS to continue developing under OL coach Jeff Stoutland. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2021

Clark (6-foot-5, 311-pounds) was added to the 53-man roster, so the team had to waive cornerback Mac McCain to make room. McCain was seen as a raw young developmental prospect in a crowded defensive backs room. They had mainly been stashing him down on the practice squad, although he saw 13 special-teams snaps in Week 3 against Dallas.