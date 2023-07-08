Eagles’ $4 Million Playmaker at Risk of Being Cut: Analyst

The Philadelphia Eagles may have too many quality running backs on their roster.

As Glenn Erby of Eagles Wire writes, there are a number of veterans who will enter training camp on the roster bubble for Philadelphia. One of those players is none other than running back Trey Sermon. The former San Francisco 49ers running back has been a member of the Eagles since he was claimed off waivers prior to the start of last season.

Eagles Have Bloated Depth at Running Back

However, Sermon appeared in just two games, recording just two carries for 14 yards in eight offensive snaps. In other words, Sermon struggled to make it to the active roster on game days with Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell ahead of him on the depth chart.

Erby suggests Sermon will once again have a difficult time this season, with the third-year back facing increased competition from newcomers D’Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny.

“Philadelphia has six running backs on the roster after signing Rashaad Penny in free agency and trading for D’Andre Swift,” writes Erby. “Kennedy Brooks is a second-year player and the odd man out, but he has practice squad potential, while Sermon could get cut with Boston Scott being the trusted fourth running back on the depth chart.”

As Erby also mentions, the Eagles could opt to outright release Sermon, rather than bring him back on the practice squad. University of Oklahoma alum Kennedy Brooks enters his second season with the Eagles organization after spending part of last season on the practice squad. In other words, Philadelphia could opt to keep Brooks — who has never appeared in an NFL game — over Sermon, who hasn’t overly impressed during his NFL career so far.

In 11 games and two appearances across his first two seasons, Sermon has just 43 carries for 186 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Why the Eagles Have Little Use for Trey Sermon

While Sermon is a former third-round draft pick, it’ll be hard for him to overtake the top four running backs on the depth chart. Scott and Gainwell both return to the Eagles and have years of experience in the organization. Scott has been with Philadelphia since 2018 while Gainwell has been around since 2021. Furthermore, Gainwell actually became Philadelphia’s go-to running back in the postseason as he out-gained Sanders, 181-to-148 rushing yards.

Meanwhile, Swift was acquired in a draft day trade with the Detroit Lions and is expected to emerge as the starting running back. Directly competing with Swift for the starting job is Penny, who previously served as the Seattle Seahawks‘ starting running back and has averaged 5.7 yards per carry during his career, the highest average of any back in the NFL.

Because he was claimed off waivers, Sermon is still actually in the midst of his four-year, $4.9 million rookie contract with the 49ers. He’s due to earn $1.1 million this season, which is slightly less than Penny’s $1.350 million deal.

Barring an injury in training camp to one of the Eagles’ running backs, it’s hard to see Sermon cracking Philadelphia’s 53-man roster this season.