Eagles May Have $60 Million Commitment Looming, Suggests NFL Agent

The Philadelphia Eagles may consider a $60 million commitment to star pass rusher, Haason Reddick.

According to Matt Lombardo of FanBuzz, Reddick’s next contract may see him earn $60 million overall on a three-year deal. A prominent agent suggests that could be the starting point for Reddick’s next deal. The Pro Bowl pass rusher will earn $16.5 million in yearly cash this season as part of a three-year, $45 million deal he signed last spring as a free agent.

“If he were my client, the conversation starts at three years and $60 million,” said the agent. “But, after the year he just had, I’d shoot for more.”

Why Eagles’ Haason Reddick Is Underpaid

The 28-year-old Reddick is coming off of a campaign that saw him post 16 sacks, five forced fumbles and 49 tackles last season. Reddick’s banner season helped Philadelphia not only lead the NFL with 70 sacks, it was the third-highest team total in a single season in NFL history.

Reddick led that ferocious pass-rushing attack, pacing the Eagles in sacks. It was the third consecutive season that Reddick posted double-digit sacks and the third consecutive year he led his team in sacks.

As Lombardo notes, the agent isn’t alone in his thinking that Reddick deserves more money — multiple league insiders believe that to be the case.

“Multiple league insiders suggest after his performance last season, Reddick is severely underpaid,” writes Lombardo.

Reddick is currently just the 14th-highest paid outside linebacker in the NFL despite ranking third in the league in sacks over the past three seasons (39.5), behind only the Cleveland Browns‘ Myles Garrett and the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ T.J. Watt. He’s also led the league in forced fumbles with 13 during that time frame.

Haason Reddick Could Earn at Least $22 Million per Year: Analyst

While one agent believes the starting point for a new Reddick deal begins at $20 million per season, former NFL Executive of the Year Jeff Diamond believes he could earn even more than that.

“I’d say his value is more at Bradley Chubb, Maxx Crosby, Khalil Mack level,” Diamond suggests. “So, somewhere in the neighborhood of $22-24 milllion per year.”

If Reddick were to earn between $22-to-$24 million on an average annual basis, he would become one of the top three or four paid outside linebackers in the NFL.

As Lombardo writes, the Eagles are well-known for getting deals done on core players prior to them reaching the last year of their current contracts. Philadelphia recently completed a contract extension for quarterback Jalen Hurts. Lombardo suggests a midseason contract extension could be in the works.

“The Eagles are notorious for getting deals done for players they believe to be part of their core prior to them reaching the final year of their contracts,” writes Lombardo. “For Reddick, that could come down to a fast start in 2023, proving that he can build on last season’s success, and perhaps a midseason extension could be in the offing.”

Considering Reddick likely still has several prime years left as he advances into his 30’s, there’s no reason to believe the Eagles won’t take care of him and get a deal done with their leading pass rush.