Eagles Could Land Alvin Kamara Clone for Jalen Hurts: Analyst

The Philadelphia Eagles could be looking at adding a major weapon for Jalen Hurts.

While the Eagles are currently with the third-ranked rushing attack led by both Hurts and running back Miles Sanders, Philadelphia could always add another weapon to the mix. As predicted by CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson in his latest mock draft for 2023, Wilson projects the Eagles to select Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs with their first-round draft pick.

Wilson argues that while the Eagles haven’t drafted a running back in the first round since 1986, Gibbs’ skillset — he’s drawn comparisons to New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and the Minnesota Vikings‘ Dalvin Cook — are major reasons why they can’t pass on drafting the University of Alabama running back.

“The Eagles haven’t taken a RB in the first round since 1986 (!), but we said the same thing about Andy Reid and RBs right until the moment he selected Clyde Edwards-Helaire a few years ago,” says Wilson. “And while CEH may not be the best example of why Philly might consider a back here, Gibbs has drawn comparisons to Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara as both a runner and a receiver. He could essentially be yet another weapon for Jalen Hurts in this offense.”

Why Gibbs is Drawing Comparisons to Kamara and Cook

The Eagles don’t have a pressing need for a running back, but the idea of adding a multi-threat weapon to run out of the backfield may be too good to pass up. As mentioned by Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs went a similar route when they selected Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft shortly after winning the Super Bowl.

Gibbs is the definition of a multi-faced threat. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound back has 850 rushing yards, seven touchdowns and 42 receptions for 378 yards and an additional three receiving touchdowns. Outside of his rushing and receiving prowess, Gibbs also has served as a kick returner, returning 23 kicks last season for Georgia Tech and 11 this season for Alabama.

The 20-year-old running back ranks sixth in the SEC in rushing yards per attempt (6.3 yards) and fifth in yards from scrimmage (1,228 yards).

Gibbs is ‘Dynamic Playmaker,’ Says Scouting Report

The Draft Network’s Keith Sanchez explains how “dynamic” of a playmaker Gibbs is.

“In his limited opportunities, Jahmyr Gibbs flashed to be a truly dynamic playmaker in all facets of the game: returning kicks, running the football, and catching passes out of the backfield,” said Sanchez. “As a running back, Gibbs shows to have good vision and electric speed to get through holes and blow by defenders. Gibbs’ style is smooth and electric, but he does understand how to lower his pads and power through contact when need be.”

Sanchez further elaborates on what kind of receiving weapon Gibbs is out of the backfield and in the slot.

“In the pass game, Gibbs has shown to be a reliable receiver that can be used in multiple ways. He can line up in the slot and run routes and be a mismatch for defenders,” said Sanchez. “He can also come out of the backfield and run traditional routes and truly excels at catching the ball 10-plus yards down the field.”

If there’s one weakness that Sanders has, it’s the fact that he’s not a receiving threat at all out of the backfield. The Eagles starting running back has just 15 catches for 60 yards for no touchdowns this season.

While he previously showed the ability to be a solid threat as a receiver out of the backfield — he caught 50 passes for 509 yards in his rookie season in 2019 — he has caught just 69 balls in the three seasons since.

Adding Gibbs to a backfield with Sanders and Hurts could lift the Eagles from the third-best offensive unit in the league to the NFL’s most dominant. It would also give them a much-needed receiving threat out of the backfield.

With Philadelphia likely picking towards the end of the first round in next year’s draft, Gibbs may emerge as their best option.