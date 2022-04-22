Eagles Announce Exciting New Partnership for ‘Milestone Year’

The Philadelphia Eagles have been carrying the torch for autism awareness for half a decade through the Eagles Autism Foundation. And now they are taking that commitment to the next level in what organizers are calling their “milestone year.”

Nouryon, a global specialty chemicals leader, has pledged $300,000 in support of the organization’s mission to advance autism research and care. The first $250,000 will go toward funding a matching gift for participants in next month’s Eagles Autism Challenge; the first $250,000 in online donations will be matched, dollar for dollar. It marks the largest matching gift in the five-year history of the Eagles Autism Foundation, which remains dedicated to making a lasting impact in the field of autism.

The donation comes at a crucial time, too, since the Eagles Autism Challenge is only 30 days out and April is Autism Acceptance Month. Their financial support – totaling $500,000 all in – will also ease the burden on new and current participants by essentially cutting their fundraising commitments in half.

“Nouryon is proud to align with the Eagles Autism Foundation and support the work it is doing to transform the lives of individuals and families affected by autism,” said Charlie Shaver, Nouryon Chairman and CEO. “Our hope is that our donation can inspire additional philanthropy and engage new donors.”

“With it being a milestone year for us, we really wanted to take our commitment to the next level,” said Ryan Hammond, Executive Director of the Eagles Autism Foundation. “Thanks to Charlie and the entire Nouryon team, we have been able to do that. We are fortunate to work with great partners like Nouryon that are aligned with our mission and commitment to the community.”

Eagles Autism Challenge Slated for May 21

The fifth-annual Eagles Autism Challenge is scheduled for May 21 at Lincoln Financial Field. The one-day event features bike rides, a 5K run and walk, a sensory walk, and a post-race celebration at the 50-yard line. The best part? You’re bound to run into a player at the event. For example, Jason Kelce is a seasoned veteran on the cycling circuit.

“If you’re thinking about participating, man, I forgot how fun it is to ride a bike,” Kelce told KYW NewsRadio. “I hadn’t ridden a bike in a long time. I rode it all the way to Kelly Drive up to Eastern State [Penitentiary] and it was a wonderful morning bike ride. It was great.”

The Eagles have raised more than $12 million since 2018, including $2.7 million in 2021. Team owner Jeffrey Lurie is personally invested in raising awareness for autism, calling it the second-highest priority outside of winning the Super Bowl.

Eagles Celebrate Earth Day at FDR Park

The Eagles did their part to “invest in our planet” by celebrating Earth Day 2022. Jordan Mailata led an ambitious group of players, accompanied by cheerleaders, in a clean-up of FDR Park in South Philadelphia. They dug up dirt, moved some soil around, and planted trees on a brisk spring day.